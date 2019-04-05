Solution Net Systems, Inc. Adds an Innovative Solution to Growing Automated Sortation Portfolio

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solution Net Systems, a leading warehouse automation solutions company, announced today the expansion of its automated sortation portfolio with a new product offering, the SNS Modular Sortation System.

"This is an exciting time for SNS as we continue to grow and build a comprehensive solutions portfolio, said Stan Sroka, President. "With each new solution we introduce, our goal is to design systems that help streamline processes, are sustainable in businesses, and can be integrated easily into current systems."

SNS Modular Sortation System and other warehouse solutions will be exhibited at the ProMat meeting in Chicago, Illinois April 8th – 11th. SNS invites meeting attendees to Booth N-6133 to experience their innovative warehouse automation advancements with the company's product experts.

The SNS Modular Sortation System Benefits:

Provides sortation solutions for a wide range of material including polybags, padded envelops, small and large parcels.

This quiet, scalable solution can handle multiple divert points on a single belt providing performance flexibility while be energy efficient utilizing 24-volt motor driven rollers.

All electric design provides savings on operational costs by eliminating the reliance on inefficient pneumatic solutions and the associated costs of installing, operating and maintaining compressors.

A safe divert mechanism that is able to deliver high perform without exposing personnel to large mechanical pushers.

With the use of our proven enterprise FAST™ software , this comprehensive portable and modular sortation solution can quickly integrate into your system and easily expand to meet your growing needs by helping to streamline workflow, aid in product visibility, and optimize production efficiency.

Optional Features:

Automatic Induction

Dimension

Weigh

Multi-Side Scan Tunnel

Applications:

The SNS Modular Sorter solution can help with

Order And Inventory Accuracy

Reverse Logistics

Receiving

Shipping

Order Fulfillment

Picking and Packing

About Solution Net Systems, Inc.

Solution Net Systems, Inc., wholly owned by Datalogic, is a global leader in developing warehouse automated logistic solutions. SNS specializes in upgrading warehouse management systems giving you real time information, connectivity of a fully integrated system, and developing solutions of all sizes. Over the past 45 years, our unique approach allows for custom systems in the transportation, e-commerce, retail, postal, food and pharmaceutical industries.

Solution Net Systems, Inc. is wholly owned by Datalogic. The Datalogic Group is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange and it is a global leader of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors, vision systems and laser marking systems.

