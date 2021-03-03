Solutions First Financial Group Opens

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions First Financial Group is proud to announce the opening of its Scottsdale office, where founders Joe and Patty Donti will bring their Prep Better All-Weather Planning strategies to serve retirees throughout Arizona.

Joe Donti, financial industry veteran and founder of Solutions First Financial Group said, "Solutions First Financial Group has a different style than some other conventional financial planning firms: The uniqueness of the people we serve inspires us to bring forward "Solutions First." We are built on a foundation of client relationships and unbiased advice. The generations that are currently developing within our own families crystalize the importance of the financial planning process and the transparency necessary to build trust and respect. Come see the difference while we partner with you to help provide Solutions First with our Prep Better All-Weather Plan."

The Solutions First Financial Group's Prep Better All-Weather Plan focuses on the 5 major areas of retirement planning: Retirement income, investment solutions, tax minimization strategies, legacy planning, and healthcare solutions. Their goal is to combine all of these solutions under one umbrella, because of their belief that each element works better when they all work together.

Solutions First Financial Group is a full-service financial advisory firm located in Scottsdale, Arizona. They help design plans for pre-retirees and retirees designed to cover every aspect of their financial future and lifestyle goals into one integrated plan.

For more information contact Solutions First Financial Group at 9375 Shea BLVD., Suite 100 in Scottsdale, call us at (602) 753 – 4244, email them at [email protected], or at https://solutionsfirstgroup.com/

Solutions First Financial Group is an independent financial services firm that utilizes a variety of investment and insurance products. Investment advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM). AEWM and Solutions First Financial Group are not affiliated companies. Our firm does not provide tax or legal advice. 822632 – 2/21

