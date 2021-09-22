Solv Wellness™, makers of Ellura®, launches new female pelvic health prebiotic Māge with a proprietary blend of the most clinically studied pre- and probiotics.

Why a probiotic? Common pathogenic bacteria naturally exist in the body but are typically balanced by healthy bacteria, unless something occurs to offset that balance, like menopause. Māge is uniquely formulated with the most clinically studied pre and probiotics to help restore that balance for women's pelvic health.

PreforPro ® : a powerful prebiotic that destroys pathogenic E. coli bacteria and nourishes the probiotics so they will thrive and multiply.

Lactobacillus acidophilus La-14 and Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001: probiotic strains that are clinically proven to help maintain proper vaginal pH and help reduce the risks and symptoms of bacterial vaginosis.

Bacillus subtilis DE111 ® : probiotic strains that are clinically proven to support normal digestion and bowel movements, while promoting urinary tract health.

Bifidobacterium lactis HN019 (DR10): probiotic strains that are scientifically shown to help defend against E. coli bacteria in the gut.

"I regularly recommend probiotics targeted on female bladder and vaginal health," says Dr. Sophie Fletcher, Urologist, FPMRS, and Solv Wellness Medical Advisory Board Chair. "There are many options out there that just lack the right combination of ingredients, and I am thrilled to see the number of scientific studies that back each of the ingredients carefully selected for the Māge blend."

Available now at www.solvwellness.com, Māge is the second product from Solv Wellness, demonstrating their commitment to bringing meaningful solutions to common but often stigmatized female health issues.

"I have frequent conversations with other women my age, and it's beyond frustrating that women think they have to just 'deal with' certain changes that cause discomfort, pain and disruption to their lives and relationships," says Terri Wade, Co-Founder and CEO of Solv Wellness. "Women deserve better and should expect more for our second half of life, and that's exactly what Solv Wellness is here to help with." Solv Wellness is committed to bringing women solutions based in real science, using the highest quality ingredients, and that are recommended by doctors and proven to work

About Solv Wellness

Solv Wellness is joining the fight to help elevate the care of women at midlife and beyond by replacing stigmas with science for female pelvic health. For too long, women's needs at midlife and beyond have been underserved by the scientific and healthcare communities and, as a result, many women often dread much of what aging brings. Solv Wellness believes women should have meaningful solutions to many of the uncomfortable health conditions associated with aging and menopause, starting with pelvic health.

About Ellura by Solv Wellness

Backed by 20 clinical studies and 16 traditional herbal medicine approvals worldwide, Ellura is a clinically proven, daily supplement for non-antibiotic management of patients with recurrent urinary tract infections. Ellura's complex proprietary double extraction manufacturing process, extracting PAC only from the pure cranberry juice concentrate, results in the highest-shown levels of soluble A-type PAC to date and the highest level of bacterial Anti-Adhesion Activity compared to other available supplements on the market.

For more information about Solv Wellness and product offerings visit solvwellness.com

For clinical studies on potency, dosing, catheter use, and more, visit ellurahcp.com .

PreforPro® and Bacillus subtilis DE111® are registered trademarks of Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes.

