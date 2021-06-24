Solvably Wins EdTech Digest Cool Tool Award for 21st Century Skills Solution

"We are committed to reskilling, upskilling, and best preparing all K-through-career learners for the specific needs of an increasingly competitive global workforce," said Angelo Biasi, MassiveU Founder and CEO. "As an advocate of lifelong learner success, 21 st century skill development and the act of continuously enhancing it with technology is at the core of all that we do. This recognition means a lot to us."

Solvably and Solvably TALENT are digital learning and assessment solutions that facilitate behavioral change via remote, collaborative experiences. Learners and/or employees work in teams to solve curricula or business-relevant challenges while learning, developing, and tracking critical workforce competencies. A strengths-based ePortfolio and longitudinal efficacy reports act as transferable, behavioral evidence.

The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology that enriches the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring EdTech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

Solvably features a content library of 550+ interactive, K12, Higher Education and Talent Management challenges. The platform also offers instructors, employers, and subject matter experts the ability to author and distribute their own custom challenges. Learners engage with the pedagogically sound challenges, conduct research, interpret findings, and brainstorm and present solutions while applying what they've learned.

Business development executives in K12, higher education, and corporate training and assessment who are interested in working with MassiveU should contact www.massiveu.com/contact.

About MassiveU

MassiveU is a digital learning and assessment company for lifelong learners. Founded in 2013, the education technology company features innovative platforms that focus on engaging, collaborative learning experiences, authentic assessment technologies, and competency-based outcomes across the lifelong learning spectrum of K12, Higher Education, Adult Learning and Corporate.

About EdTech Digest and the EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

SOURCE MassiveU, Inc.

Related Links

massiveu.com

