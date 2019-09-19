Solve Power Density and Efficiency Application Challenges with KEMET's METCOM SMD Inductors from WPG Americas

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WPG Americas Inc. (WPGA) a subsidiary of WPG Holdings, the largest global electronic components distributor, today announced KEMET's METCOM series of SMD metal composite power inductors are now available worldwide from WPGA. The METCOM power inductors are ideal for developing more efficient DC to DC switching power supply applications as well as EMI filter inductors.

The metal composite core offers high saturation characteristics maintaining function in rush current mode and characterized by temperature stable inductance enabling significant reduction in system losses. The METCOM inductors also feature a shielded construction that contains magnetic flux within the inductor body, improving EMI performance and eliminating interference with surrounding circuitry.

Encompassing 102 devices covering an inductance range from 0.10 to 100.00 µH, the METCOM series supports current ranges from 2.0 A up to 35.4 A and operating temperatures up to +155°C.

These inductors are designed specifically for use in DC-DC converters utilized in a variety of commercial and consumer applications including wideband GaN applications, PC's and servers, points of loads (POL), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and battery-powered regulators.

"WPG Americas is excited to offer KEMET's high-performance METCOM power inductor series, " said Rich Davis, President, WPG Americas. "When it comes to size, reliability and performance, METCOM inductors will offer designers the ability to develop modern, high-performance solutions that meet increasingly stringent application requirements."

