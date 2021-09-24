Solving the Dinner Dilemma

That's why the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has launched the #CoolFoodForKids campaign on its Easy Home Meals social channels. This Fall, social posts featuring the hashtag #CoolFoodForKids help ease the dinner dilemma with recipes, tips, and more. Creative content shows parents how easy it can be to quickly get a nutritious meal ready, thanks to items from the frozen food and dairy aisles.

"The question of 'What's for dinner?' is a nightly headache for a lot of families," said Julie Henderson, VP of Communications for NFRA. "Our members offer so many easy and convenient meals for busy families. We want to show parents they can still create a wholesome meal when schedules are busy."

September is National Family Meals Month™ encouraging families to commit to sharing one more meal at home per week. NFRA offers parents cool solutions for making at-home meals a reality through its Easy Home Meals website and social accounts. EasyHomeMeals.com showcases a delicious mix of quick and easy meals and snacks, as well as how-to videos and other tips to ease the nightly dinner dilemma.

Some of the recipes include:

Chicken Quesadillas

Simple and zesty – parents can load these cheesy classics with veggies for added nutrition.

Potstickers

A delicious Asian staple that's ready in minutes and makes the perfect after-school snack that keeps kids satisfied.

Shrimp Kabobs on the Grill

These skewered delights take just minutes to prep and grill!

French Toast Sticks

Great for breakfast on-the-go or pair with ice cream for a sweet ending to the day.

NFRA also highlights the advantages of using frozen and refrigerated foods to ease the back-to-school burden. Tips include:

Load Up

Frozen food lasts a long time, and products from the dairy aisle are widely used in many recipes. So having a well-stocked freezer and fridge is a key to pulling together a quick meal.

Staple LifeSavers

From frozen veggies, proteins, or sides to milk, refrigerated dough, or cheese, having the right essentials on-hand makes dinner so much easier.

Simple Shortcuts

Many products in the frozen and refrigerated foods sections cut out steps or prep…or even all the prep. Try the global influences or tried-and-true flavors of the fully prepared frozen meals.

Explore More

Gluten-free, vegan, plant-based – products featuring all these health trends are now readily available in both sections. Shop around and find something great for any eating preference or appetite.

All Hands In

More hands, even little ones, go a long way to get dinner done. Invite kids to help with age-appropriate tasks to get the meal completed more quickly.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA (www.nfraweb.org) is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes, and sweepstakes opportunities through its www.EasyHomeMeals.com consumer website and social media properties.

Photo and recipes created for Easy Home Meals by Mama Latina Tips.

