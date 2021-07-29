Solving the End-to-End Baggage Transfer Challenge for Airlines and Passengers

MIAMI, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Black Box, a technology and services company that connects airlines and airports with more travelers, has launched a new baggage transfer solution called ThruBag™, developed to help airlines and connection airports provide through baggage service for self-connecting passengers. Supporting the growth of self-connecting travel, ThruBag allows self-connecting passengers to check their baggage to their final destination airport and avoid the hassle of rechecking luggage at connecting airports. ThruBag™ replicates the convenience of through-checked interline baggage, even for passengers who aren't travelling on legacy interline itineraries.

Traditional airline and airport baggage processes only work for legacy itineraries where all flights are on the same ticket. Air Black Box's patented ThruBag™ system is a connecting-baggage solution that fills in the gaps and makes the convenience of connecting baggage available to self-connecting passengers and to all kinds of airlines, including low-cost and ultra-low cost carriers. ThruBag™ is designed for easy deployment across airports and airlines alike, with no need to change underlying systems.

Until now, checked baggage has been a major pain point for self-connecting passengers, and an obstacle to the faster growth of the self-connecting market: according to OAG, 58% of air travellers are aware of options to self-connect their flight itineraries, but only 40% of those travellers have self-connected. Until now, self-connecting passengers have had to reclaim their checked bags at their connecting airport and recheck them for their onward flight. Then they have to go through the security checkpoint again for their connecting flight, and if they are flying internationally, they must also clear customs and immigration again. That's a hassle for passengers, and a missed opportunity for airports to provide a better customer experience - for the benefit of passenger, airport, and airline alike.

"This is really a solution whose time has come, and that's demonstrated by the level of interest we are seeing from airports and airlines worldwide who want to gain a competitive advantage using ThruBag™," said Patrick Edmond, Chief Commercial Officer of Air Black Box. "We're confident that ThruBag™ will help our airport partners to position themselves as attractive connecting hubs, while airlines can increase passenger satisfaction and choice, and that means more revenue for both airports and airlines."

About ThruBag™

ThruBag™ provides seamless and uninterrupted baggage transfer between any two airlines, whether they are network or low-cost carriers, and enables self-connecting passengers with separate tickets to check bags through to their final destination airport without collecting and rechecking them at the transit airport along the way. As a result, airlines can generate revenue by offering ThruBag™ as a valuable ancillary while expanding their network reach, and airports enjoy the revenue benefits of more attractive connection opportunities and increased passenger airside dwell time.

