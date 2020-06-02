Solvvy Introduces the Conversational Concierge, the Next-Gen Chatbot Platform that Delivers Brilliant Customer Experiences

"There are a number of chatbot solutions in the market and many of them claim to be powered by artificial intelligence," said Mahesh Ram, CEO of Solvvy. "In reality, traditional chatbots lack the AI and Natural Language Processing power of Solvvy. Those bots require huge investments of time and resources to build and are even costlier to maintain. More critically, traditional chatbots fail to deliver an amazing customer experience - they often interpret customer questions incorrectly, fail to provide the right answers, and don't route customers to the support representative at the right times."

The Conversational Concierge is at the core of Solvvy Resolve, an end-to-end support solution that includes several advanced capabilities:

Solvvy Answers: Intelligent Q&A with advanced artificial intelligence and natural language processing delivers fast and accurate resolutions to customer inquiries

Intelligent Q&A with advanced artificial intelligence and natural language processing delivers fast and accurate resolutions to customer inquiries Solvvy Workflows: Effortless, custom automations handle multi-step workflows such as returns, refunds, cancellations, upgrades, and more

Effortless, custom automations handle multi-step workflows such as returns, refunds, cancellations, upgrades, and more Solvvy Journeys : Intelligent routing guides customers to the optimal channel or agent at the right time, based on context or persona ensuring a seamless, omni-channel experience

: Intelligent routing guides customers to the optimal channel or agent at the right time, based on context or persona ensuring a seamless, omni-channel experience Solvvy Insights: Automated ticket categorization combined with reporting and analytics uncovers powerful insights to improve support operations and better understand your customer needs

Solvvy Resolve integrates seamlessly out-of-the-box with the leading ticketing, chat, and knowledgebase platforms such as Salesforce and Zendesk.

"At Solvvy, we've built a transformative, next-gen chatbot platform that will fulfill the promise that first-generation chatbots failed to live up to," said Ram. "With Solvvy you can deploy and test quickly and see immediate and compelling ROI, without needing to secure engineering resources. We're built on our proven AI and Natural Language Processing technology that doesn't require constant updates. Most importantly, Solvvy automates a personalized, on-brand experience for your customers across different channels that you can be truly proud of."

About Solvvy:

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Solvvy delivers brilliant customer experiences through our effortless next-gen chatbot platform. Our clients enjoy self-service rates as high as 70% along with higher customer satisfaction and improved operational efficiencies. Powered by advanced AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), Solvvy resolves issues with speed and scale for over 500 Million users of the world's top brands including HelloFresh, Vimeo, Under Armour, Twilio, Calm, GoFundMe, Upwork, Stash, Sonos, and Ring.

