SOMA Global Announces Leadership Changes for Long-Term Partnership Success and Sustainable Growth

TAMPA, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOMA Global, a leading provider of critical-response solutions for public safety, is proud to announce its recent leadership changes, which empower SOMA to further focus on long-term partner success and new growth strategies.

Nick Stohlman (Co-Founder/Chief Client Officer) to focus on the meaningful role of partner success, onboarding, and long-term retention

Peter Quintas , Co-Founder/CEO, said, "Today's leadership changes will drive SOMA into its next chapter as it best positions the company for long-term success, growth, and sustainability. Nick is a passionate leader, and his commitment to our partner's success is unmatched. Likewise, Mike brings industry experience to drive unceasing growth for both our partners and the organization. Together, it's a winning combination."

Mike Mattson joins SOMA Global with over a decade of sales & customer success leadership in enterprise software, including a strong track record of building successful teams in growth-stage organizations in the government vertical. Mike will steer SOMA's go-to-market team to execute the overall growth strategy, operations, and internal alignment.

Previous to joining SOMA Global, Mike held an executive position at OpenGov serving as Senior Vice President of Sales & Customer Success. During a four-year tenure at OpenGov, Mike helped the company establish itself as the leading enterprise SaaS provider in the public administration software space. Prior to his time at OpenGov, Mike held sales and consulting roles at IBM, Zuora, and Deloitte.

"As soon as I saw SOMA's technology in action, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to transform how public safety and their communities embrace critical-response modernization," said Mike Mattson, CGO of SOMA Global. "I'm honored to join the team and build upon the incredible foundation that Nick and Peter established. I'm joining the company at a very exciting time and look forward to leveraging my experience and customer-centric partner acquisition approach to help SOMA and our partners achieve tremendous value."

Mike holds a master's degree in both Business Administration (MBA-University of Florida) and Accounting (Clemson) and an undergraduate business degree from the University of Central Florida.

Stohlman said, "I look forward to focusing on our public safety partners as they discover and implement software solutions to keep their communities safer and their agencies stronger. It's a great honor to serve in this role, and there is no more meaningful role, in my opinion."

