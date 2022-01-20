SOMA.finance Closes $6.5 million Seed Round Led by Animoca Brands

The $6.5 million round was led by Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong based blockchain gaming and open metaverse company, with participation from other notable investors including Kenetic Capital, Griffin Gaming Partners, GSR, Token Bay Capital, Mind Fund, UNKNOWN VC, FOMOcraft, BCW Group, Tai Ping Shan Capital, Gate Ventures, 0x Ventures and others.

As a compliant multi-asset DEX, SOMA.finance plans to offer its services globally (including in the United States), such as the ability to list Regulation CF, Regulation D, Regulation S and Regulation A offerings. SOMA.finance's native issuance platform will open a new class of digital assets and products to both retail and institutional investors. Listing compliant securities will enable U.S. and other users to enjoy many traditional benefits of DeFi applications, without violating securities law and regulations.

SOMA.finance Co-founder, John Patrick Mullin, commented, "We are absolutely thrilled to have closed our seed round with a number of top-tier investors. We believe that SOMA.finance will be the leading digital assets platform with the commitment and expertise to address all regulatory environments, effectively putting the building blocks in place to be the DeFi home of both retail and institutional investors."

SOMA.finance Co-founder Bill Heyn added, "SOMA.finance is the missing piece that will bring the securities and traditional financial world into the blockchain and decentralized digital assets era. With the strong support of our seed round partners, who share our vision of a compliant DEX, we will strive to deliver a product that will meet the standards of even the most sophisticated of investors."

Yat Siu, the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented, "Backed by an experienced team coming from established successes at MANTRA DAO and Tritaurian Capital, we believe that SOMA.finance is well positioned to become a leading, regulatory compliant decentralized exchange that is able to offer tokenized equities, security token offerings and various other DeFi services."

About SOMA.finance

SOMA.finance is the world's first decentralized marketplace for digital assets, compliant digital securities, and NFTs. As a joint venture between DeFi Platform MANTRA DAO and Tritaurian Holdings, owner of FINRA licensed broker-dealer Tritaurian Capital, SOMA will be a fully compliant DEX and suite of products for institutional and retail investors. SOMA will include features such as built-in KYC/AML, the ability to trade digital assets of all kinds, including STOs and NFTs, and permissionless regulated AMM.

About Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated

Tritaurian Capital is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC located at 430 Park Avenue, New York, New York. Tritaurian Capital's BrokerCheck record is available at https://files.brokercheck.finra.org/firm/firm_45500.pdf . Tritaurian is the first non-ATS broker-dealer to be approved for a license to sell digital private placement securities using distributed ledger technology, otherwise known as blockchain technology. Digital securities are an emerging, yet rapidly evolving, implementation of distributed ledger technology with the potential to increase access for investors and decrease cost for issuers. Tritaurian believes that blockchain-based securities can improve transferability, transparency, increase security, and streamline regulatory compliance through the open and programmable nature of blockchain tokens.

About MANTRA DAO

Mantra DAO is a community-governed DeFi ecosystem focusing on staking, lending, and cross-chain DeFi products. MANTRA DAO has built a suite of DeFi services including a multi-asset staking platform, money markets lending protocol, gamified lottery pool, and token issuance launchpad. The suite is natively built on Ethereum, with cross-chain products currently on Binance Smart Chain and Polygon, and is currently working on launching these services on Solana, Terra, and Polkadot in the near future.

Website: www.soma.finance

Address: 430 Park Avenue, 19th Floor, New York, New York

