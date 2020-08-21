Some of the Greatest Superheroes of All Time Wear a Mask

WILMINGTON, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic doesn't have too many positive stories when it comes to its impact on small business. Of the small business owners participating in the latest US Chamber of Commerce Small Business Coronavirus Impact Poll, just 52% are fully reopened with another 34% only partially open. At least half think it's going to take another 6 to 12 months to bounce back.

Says John Clary, "I think we fixed everything people hate about wearing a face mask." One & Done Mask - Made In USA US Navy Veteran John Clary owner of One & Done Mask

United States Navy veteran John Clary owns Tri-State Media in Wilmington, Ohio. Recognized as an official Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business by the Department of Veteran Affairs, his company makes labels for a variety of industries including healthcare and automotive.

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, John's company was impacted significantly. Automotive labels account for almost 60% of company revenue. Top customers quit ordering labels as car production slowed then halted. But the Navy taught him how to navigate chaos, think innovatively and stay on mission under extreme pressure.

Diana Clary was visiting a local fabric store where she had a chance encounter with two nurses scavenging for materials to make their own masks. Necessity is the mother of invention and Diana had a eureka moment. Her new idea and a national need inspired the couple to pivot rather than shut down the family business started nearly 20 years ago.

The entire Clary family huddled. Fueled to answer the call of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's plea for additional PPE, they all pitched in to create a new type of face mask. One with no ear loops, elastic bands or ties that go around a wearer's head. Instead, the new face mask is held gently yet securely in place with a skin-friendly, soft gel adhesive. John retooled his medical label line to manufacture the innovative face masks. The outcome is a new type of lower-cost, high-quality face mask that comes on a roll rather than in a box, is considerably cooler to wear compared to traditional face masks and moisture resistant too.

Says the Clarys, "Demand from businesses has been very strong in Ohio where we're based and we've scaled up our manufacturing facility so we can now provide our Made In USA, One & Done Mask to customers nationally. The reception from the salon and barber industry helped us sell over a million masks in our first 60 days and we realized that every business or individual who tries a One & Done Mask wants them too. They're very comfortable, breathable, superior quality, and easy to use. I think we fixed everything people hate about wearing a face mask."

Veteran made and patent-pending, the family has launched a brand new website, www.OneAndDoneMask.com, where consumers can order directly online with complimentary shipping to home or business. With face mask-wearing mandatory in many towns, cities and states, One & Done Mask is currently expediting orders made before 3PM EST, to ship the same day.

Contact:

Troy Stacy

Email: [email protected]

(614) 357.1400

SOURCE John Clary