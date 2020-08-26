Something Spiced And Everything Nice Arrives At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

Celebrating the classic flavors of the season, the menu additions include the all-new Dark Chocolate Chai Tea Latte and the anticipated return of Guest favorites such as Pumpkin and Maple Latte beverages.

"Nothing awakens the spirit of fall like the flavor of pumpkin and the bold taste and aroma of Chai, especially mixed with rich chocolate," said Nurit Raich, senior director of product innovation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "We are excited to offer our Guests beverages and treats filled with these nostalgic flavors, as well as an array of new food and vegan baked items."

The fall menu offerings are available to Guests now through November 1, 2020 and feature:

Dark Chocolate Chai Latte - A warm, creamy and comforting drink that is slightly sweetened with dark chocolate powder.

A warm, creamy and comforting drink that is slightly sweetened with dark chocolate powder. Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte and Ice Blended ® drink - The perfect blend of spicy signature chai tea and creamy pumpkin flavors.

- The perfect blend of spicy signature chai tea and creamy pumpkin flavors. Pumpkin Latte Ice Blended ® drink, and Cold Brew Coffee - Reminiscent of the classic fall dessert, these Pumpkin beverages are a delicious blend of authentic pumpkin flavor combined with the warming notes of nutmeg and cinnamon.

Reminiscent of the classic fall dessert, these Pumpkin beverages are a delicious blend of authentic pumpkin flavor combined with the warming notes of nutmeg and cinnamon. Maple Latte and Ice Blended ® drink – Signature espresso is highlighted by notes of maple and garnished with crunchy maple sugar crystals.

Signature espresso is highlighted by notes of maple and garnished with crunchy maple sugar crystals. Bacon Egg and Cheese English Muffin - A classic breakfast sandwich with crispy warm bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese served on an English Muffin.

A classic breakfast sandwich with crispy warm bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese served on an English Muffin. Ham Egg and Cheese Brioche - A buttery brioche bun with fluffy eggs, black forest ham, and cheddar cheese.

A buttery brioche bun with fluffy eggs, black forest ham, and cheddar cheese. Turkey Swiss - Sliced turkey, swiss cheese and spinach on wheat bread topped with a mild chipotle mayonnaise and roasted red peppers.

Sliced turkey, swiss cheese and spinach on wheat bread topped with a mild chipotle mayonnaise and roasted red peppers. Pumpkin Chocolate Loaf - A moist loaf bread that's half pumpkin and half chocolate .

A moist loaf bread that's half pumpkin and half chocolate Vegan Banana Walnut Loaf - Vegan banana bread made with real banana puree and chopped walnut pieces.

Vegan banana bread made with real banana puree and chopped walnut pieces. Vegan Chocolate Brownie – A rich, vegan brownie with a delicious chocolate flavor and chewy texture

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® brand is open and serving local communities safely and following all necessary COVID-19 precautions. All food items are now contact-less, packed and sealed by the chef.

To learn more about their commitment to your health and wellness, visit https://www.coffeebean.com/blog/our-community/commitment-to-your-health-and-wellness.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,094 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

