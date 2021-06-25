Something to Smile About: WellCare to Offer No-Cost Oral Health Screenings in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation begins to move past COVID-19 restrictions, the healthcare system is again refocusing on regular, preventive health screenings, including oral health screenings. In response, WellCare of Kentucky is offering oral health screenings at no cost to Kentuckians.

Preventive dental care visits have decreased dramatically since the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended delaying routine, non-essential dental visits during the pandemic. Additionally, more than half of Americans have reported putting off routine dental visits, according to a survey commissioned by the American Association of Endodontists.

WellCare wants everyone to have access to safe, convenient, and affordable dental care. To that end, WellCare will host oral health screenings through two events in Louisville:

Shawnee Park , 4501 W Broadway, (part of the Clothe the West celebration), Saturday, June 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

, 4501 W Broadway, (part of the Clothe the West celebration), from Derby City Flea Market, 2900 7th Street, Sunday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. COVID-19 vaccines and Spanish speakers will also be available onsite.

Envolve Dental, a dental care administrator, will offer all screenings via the company's mobile dental van, "Flossy." Local dentists perform the free oral health screenings, which offer:

A safe place to address dental questions and concerns;

Tips and resources about dental care and its connection to overall health; and,

Useful giveaways, including toothbrushes, dental floss, and more

"At Envolve, we believe it is critical to stay up to date with your dental health to protect your overall health wellbeing and to prevent future dental issues down the road," said Dr. David DePorter, National Medical Director, Envolve Dental. "We understand not everyone has access to dental care, so it is our mission to make safe, convenient, and affordable preventive dental care available to our local communities."

WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.wellcare.com/kentucky .

Envolve Health is a dental care administrator with over 30 years of experience providing comprehensive and affordable dental care services. We serve more than 2.8 million members across the country with our panel of over 15,000 dental care providers. For more information, please visit www.envolvehealth.com.

