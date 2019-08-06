Something To Taco 'Bout: Quest Nutrition Introduces Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips

"Americans consume more than 4.5 billion tacos every year i , so in our quest to offer better-for-you versions of the most craveable foods, we knew we had to make a taco-flavored chip that delivered on taste with no nutritional compromise," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Quest Nutrition. "No one should have to give up the taco flavor they love, or the macros they want."

The Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips pack all the flavors of crunchy taco shells and delicious toppings in each bite.

The line of Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips, first introduced last year, features at least nine times the protein of conventional chips and approximately 75 percent lower net carbs, allowing consumers to enjoy the chips they crave. Since launch, they have been a runaway success and continue to perform as top-selling single serve items across the Active Nutrition category in both online and brick and mortar stores.

Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips are baked, not fried and are available in four bold flavors:

Loaded Taco – 19 grams of protein, 4g net carbs

Chili Lime – 20 grams of protein, 3g net carbs

Nacho Cheese –18 grams of protein, 4g net carbs

Ranch – 19 grams of protein, 4g net carbs

Quest Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips are available at select retailers including Amazon, Vitamin Shoppe, GNC and QuestNutrition.com.

About Quest Nutrition

Quest Nutrition is committed to finding ways to make consumers' cravings for work them, not against them. By making delicious, functional foods with no nutritional compromise, Quest delivers the highest quality foods to help active, health-conscious consumers achieve their goals. Quest products are available across all 50 states and in over 90 countries world-wide. Quest Nutrition is a privately-owned company headquartered in El Segundo, California. www.questnutrition.com

