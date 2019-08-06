Something To Taco 'Bout: Quest Nutrition Introduces Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips
Aug 06, 2019, 08:13 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tacos shouldn't be confined to Tuesdays, so today Quest Nutrition announced the launch of Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips, a taco-flavor fiesta with 19 grams of protein and only 4 grams of net carbs per bag. Now, every day is taco day.
"Americans consume more than 4.5 billion tacos every yeari, so in our quest to offer better-for-you versions of the most craveable foods, we knew we had to make a taco-flavored chip that delivered on taste with no nutritional compromise," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Quest Nutrition. "No one should have to give up the taco flavor they love, or the macros they want."
The Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips pack all the flavors of crunchy taco shells and delicious toppings in each bite.
The line of Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips, first introduced last year, features at least nine times the protein of conventional chips and approximately 75 percent lower net carbs, allowing consumers to enjoy the chips they crave. Since launch, they have been a runaway success and continue to perform as top-selling single serve items across the Active Nutrition category in both online and brick and mortar stores.
Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips are baked, not fried and are available in four bold flavors:
- Loaded Taco – 19 grams of protein, 4g net carbs
- Chili Lime – 20 grams of protein, 3g net carbs
- Nacho Cheese –18 grams of protein, 4g net carbs
- Ranch – 19 grams of protein, 4g net carbs
Quest Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips are available at select retailers including Amazon, Vitamin Shoppe, GNC and QuestNutrition.com.
About Quest Nutrition
Quest Nutrition is committed to finding ways to make consumers' cravings for work them, not against them. By making delicious, functional foods with no nutritional compromise, Quest delivers the highest quality foods to help active, health-conscious consumers achieve their goals. Quest products are available across all 50 states and in over 90 countries world-wide. Quest Nutrition is a privately-owned company headquartered in El Segundo, California. www.questnutrition.com
