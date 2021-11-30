'Sometimes Quitting Is the First Step to Winning' - The National Voice of ESPN, Cayman Kelly, Offers Message of Hope as Millions of Americans Continue to Leave Their Jobs During What Economists Now Call the Great Resignation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized and celebrated voiceover artist Cayman Kelly spoke out about recent news like that from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting that 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, with record numbers continuing to leave jobs each month since. In stark contrast, the 7.7 million people who were already unemployed did not, as one might expect, rush to fill those positions. And while the unemployment problem in America seems to be largely self-made, Kelly believes much of it is due to Americans being fed up with low-paying positions that rarely reward American workers' loyalty. He sees the mass-quitting as a sign that people are looking to change their lives for the better – exactly as he once did, detailing the story in a bestselling memoir.

"Anyone who has ever worked a dead-end job – or spent so much time at work that they have no time left for their family – should be able to empathize with what is going on in the labor force right now," said Kelly. "And I can also sympathize with many small business owners too – especially the ones who really do treat their employees well. It's hard to point a finger at any one reason, because there are many. But one thing is for certain: most hard-working Americans want a change. And they're going to do whatever it takes to find a better life."

From humble beginnings as a teenaged volunteer at a radio station, to one of the most recognized voices in the nation, Kelly now has over 20 years of experience as a voice artist and radio host. Kelly wrote his memoir to show readers how to set their own goals, take solid positive action, and begin building a network of support to last a lifetime.

Kelly also explains how to deal with the haters and naysayers, including crippling negative self-talk, all while staying true to one's own unique gifts and purpose. He helps readers define and understand the true meaning of success, which is as much about learning from life's inevitable failures as it is celebrating each win – working to always spin every victory into another opportunity.

"It's a desire for change that pushes you – a gut feeling that there's something better out there," said Kelly. "That's the heart and soul of the American Dream right there. I was in the exact same position when I was a young man. And though I've been blessed in life, I've also worked hard to keep my head where it needs to be. You have to stay upbeat and motivated ­– work from your heart as well as your brain – and keep your eye on the prize at all times. Be good to people along the way and learn how to cultivate connections. Because no one succeeds alone. We're all part of a team."

Discover how Kelly became one of the most recognized voiceover artists in America in his #1 Bestselling Amazon memoir, "From $6 an Hour to a Million Dollar Dream." And for up-to-the-minute news on Cayman's ESPN show announcements, including upcoming NHL spots and other voiceover work, follow him on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

About Cayman Kelly: The National Voice of ESPN and Monday Night Football

Cayman Kelly is the widely recognized imaging voice for multiple radio stations, including POWER 105.1 in New York and the popular syndicated morning show, "The Breakfast Club." He also hosts a national radio show on SiriusXM's Heart & Soul Monday - Saturday. He continues to be the national voice for ESPN Radio and NFL Monday Night Football – the first African American to achieve that position – while also serving as the new imaging voice for the NHL (on ESPN, ABC, and HULU). Learn more about his life and work at: www.CaymanKelly.com.

