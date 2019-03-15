Sometimes "The Luck of the Irish" takes a lot more than Luck

Traditionally, Irish cream was something very special and personal, made by Irish grandmothers using cream from the family farm and containing almost exclusively Irish whiskey. We set out to make an Irish cream just like the one Grandma used to make - more butterfat, more whiskey, creamier and more delicious than anything that has come before it. Every ingredient in Five Farms is authentically Irish, and the product is beautifully presented in a package that honors the long tradition of Irish dairy farming. Five Farms was awarded the Chairman's Trophy at the 2018 Ultimate Spirits Challenge , earning the highest score ever given to an Irish cream liqueur.

Five Farms is now available in 44 states and in Ireland and will have full national US distribution by Fall 2019. The response to the brand has been phenomenal, demonstrating a wide appeal to consumers who appreciate its farm-to-table quality, who value its Irish authenticity, and who simply love the taste, with its notes of caramel and vanilla bean, the delicate sweetness of the cream, and the depth of Irish whiskey flavor.

Five Farms will be the exclusive Irish cream at numerous Irish festivals this summer, including the three largest in the world - Milwaukee Irish Fest , Kansas City Irish Fest , and the Dublin Irish Festival in Ohio. The brand is also promoting a St. Patrick's Day sweepstakes now through April 30, giving away trips for two to Ireland that include roundtrip airfare and a four-night stay at the beautiful Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa in County Cork. Entry can be made by texting the word "Corky" to 555888 or by visiting https://fivefarmsirishcream.com/sweeps .

Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur - Imported by Holladay Distillery, Weston, MO. Product of Ireland. 17% Alc./Vol. (34 proof) Contains Caramel Color. Drink Responsibly. Drive Responsibly.

SOURCE Five Farms Irish Cream