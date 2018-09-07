SOMiC Headset 9.9 Brand Day for Fans Kicks Off

This year SOMiC brand day will cooperate with JD.COM to host electronic sports in hundreds of universities in North and Northeast China and host a music festival on Sep. 9 at 7 different universities close to Chongqing Southwest University. Separately, SOMiC will join the ACUL competition in support of hosting more electric sports in universities. The event is set to take place during the back-to-school season in the hopes that it will help lighten the atmosphere for students. Meanwhile, to promote SOMiC flagship products G951PINK and G936 itsomic.com, and Amazon will carry out discount activities in the second half 2018. Furthermore, on Sept. 9 SOMiC's signed brand stars and popular anchors will send gifts through various network anchor platforms to promote the event.

Established in 1999, SOMiC is one of the earliest headset brands in China. They have advanced R&D both domestically and overseas with world-leading high molecular material, ELAC electroacoustic, industrial design and ergonomic R&D, world-leading electroacoustic detection equipment, and a professional acoustic R&D team. They have won the German Red Dot Design Award, the annual recommended brand of game peripherals in China's top game chart, and the Black Gold Entertainment and Audiovisual Products Award. Recently, SOMiC had expanded its international sales in Amazon and AliExpress and established scores of cross-border sales sites in Amazon such as North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain), UK, Japan, and Australia. In all these years, they have been developing a bigger market in China and reaching out to overseas markets as well, working hard to develop SOMiC into an international brand.

