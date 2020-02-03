Sonar Systems Market Outlook to 2024 - Increasing Expenditure on Military & Naval Forces Triggers Unprecedented Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sonar System Market - Analysis By Solution (Hardware, Software), End-User, Defence Application, Commercial Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sonar System Market, valued at USD 2.71 billion in the year 2018, has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing expenditure on military or naval forces.



Moreover, factors that are backing the growth of sonar system market are increasing global sea trade, growing maritime tourism, increasing demand of autonomous underwater vehicles as well as ongoing improvement in the marine navigational safety.



Among the Solutions segment in the sonar system market (Hardware, Software), Hardware Solution has been gaining popularity among various end-user segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period on the back of higher underwater security measures from threats and conflicts. The Hardware solution segment includes components such as sensors, transducers, etc.



Based on End-user segment, Defence sector dominates the market share in year 2018 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period owing to rising initiatives by the regional government's on providing more and better security measures to ensure the safety of lives from underwater threats and terrorist attacks.



The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be the leading market for sonar system during the forecast period with China being the leading country in the region followed by Japan and India. Moreover, burgeoning demand for medical applications and rising demand for sonar system in strategic defence operations are some of the key factors fuelling the demand of sonar system in the region.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the sonar System market at global, regional and country level.

The report analyses the Sonar System Market by Solution (Hardware, Software).

The report assesses the Sonar System market by its end-user industry (Commercial, Defence).

The report assesses the Sonar System market by Defence Application (Anti-submarine warfare, Mine Detection & Countermeasure, Others).

The report assesses the Sonar System market by Commercial Application (Navigation, Hydrography, Fishing).

The Global Sonar System Market has been analysed by Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , LAMEA) and by Country ( United States , Canada , Russia , France , United Kingdom , China , Japan , India )

, , , LAMEA) and by Country ( , , , , , , , ) The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, solution, end-user industry, defence application and commercial application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, key developments in the market and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Norbit, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, Kongsberg Gruppen, Teledyne Technologies, Furuno, Thales, Ultra Electronics, Atlas Elektronik, Lockheed Martin.

The report presents the analysis of Sonar system market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Concentration on Product and Market Development Strategies

2.2 Software Synchronized Control Strategy



3. Product Outlook



4. Global Sonar System Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024



5. Global Sonar System Market Segmentation By Solution

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Sonar System: By Solution

5.2 Hardware - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.3 Software - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



6. Global Sonar System Market Segmentation By End-user

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Sonar System: By End-user

6.2 Commercial - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.3 Defence - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



7. Global Sonar System Market Segmentation By Defence Application

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Sonar System: By Defence Application

7.2 Anti-Submarine Warfare - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

7.3 Mine Detection & Countermeasure - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

7.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



8. Global Sonar System Market Segmentation By Commercial Application

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Sonar System: By Commercial Application

8.2 Navigation - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

8.3 Hydrography - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

8.4 Fishing - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



9. Global Sonar System Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Sonar System: By Region



10. North America Sonar System Market: Segmentation By Solution, End-user (2019-2024)



11. Europe Sonar System Market: Segmentation By Solution, End-user (2019-2024)



12. Asia-Pacific Sonar System Market: Segmentation By Solution, End-user (2019-2024)



13. LAMEA Sonar System Market: Segmentation By Solution, End-user (2019-2024)



14. Global Sonar System Market Dynamics

14.1 Global Sonar System Market Drivers

14.2 Global Sonar System Market Restraints

14.3 Global Sonar System Market Trends



15. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

15.1 Market Attractiveness

15.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Sonar System Market - By Solution (Year 2024)

15.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Sonar System Market - By End-user (Year 2024)

15.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Sonar System Market - By Defence Application (Year 2024)

15.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Sonar System Market - By Commercial Application (Year 2024)

15.1.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Sonar System Market - By Region, By Volume, (Year 2024)

15.2 Strategic Analysis

15.2.2 Key Developments in Sonar System Market



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Share Analysis

16.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



17. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

17.1 Norbit

17.2 Kongsberg Gruppen

17.3 Raytheon

17.4 Lockheed Martin

17.5 Ultra Electronics

17.6 Atlas Elektronik

17.7 Furuno

17.8 Thales

17.9 Northrop Grumman

17.10 Teledyne Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rxaczu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

