SonarSource Acquires RIPS Technologies and Accelerates in the Application Security Market

GENEVA, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SonarSource, maker of SonarQube and leader for Code Quality and Code Security solutions, today announced the acquisition of RIPS Technologies , a German startup from Bochum known for its leading code security analyzers. Teams will be joining forces in building best-in-class Static Application Security Testing (SAST) products that help development teams and organizations deliver more secure software. SonarSource's continued commitment to making developer-first products means developers around the world can benefit from automated feedback on the security of their code as they develop software.

By enabling adoption of SAST tooling by developers, SonarSource provides a completely new angle to improve applications' security, compared to what the industry currently offers. With this approach, SonarSource expects to grow the Code Security market by orders of magnitude, and hold an undisputed leader position.

"The Code Security market very much looks like the Code Quality market 10 years ago, niche and very fragmented. At SonarSource we are committed to disrupting this market, building the best products and having those adopted by all developers and development teams. I am excited about this acquisition, which will enable us to accelerate on Code Security by having more precise analyzers as part of our massively adopted products, SonarQube, SonarLint and SonarCloud," said Olivier Gaudin, CEO & Co-Founder of SonarSource.

"Our team has a long history in building highly efficient code analysis solutions with a focus on detecting security vulnerabilities," said Dr. Johannes Dahse, CEO & Co-Founder of RIPS Technologies, joining SonarSource as Head of R&D. "Merging with SonarSource is a perfect fit and enables us to unfold our unique technology to the worldwide developer community. We are thrilled to join forces with a fast-growing technology company that has an amazing culture and world-class products."

Teams from SonarSource and RIPS will unite their knowledge and technology to build the most accurate and powerful code security analyzer of the market, covering the programming languages and technologies that are used globally to build software. RIPS office becomes SonarSource' 4th office, with all RIPS employees joining SonarSource teams.

The SonarSource acquisition of RIPS is an exciting milestone in its journey to disrupt and lead the Code Security market with developer-first SAST products. With best-in-class code analyzers, tight integrations with standard developers' tools, and a rich offering free for open-source developers, SonarSource continuously empowers more development teams to truly own and impact the security of their codebase, resulting in more secure applications delivered to end-users.

Learn more about the SonarSource acquisition of RIPS Technologies: https://blog.sonarsource.com/sonarsource-acquires-rips-technologies

About SonarSource

SonarSource builds world-class products for Code Quality and Security. Its open-source and commercial code analyzers - SonarLint, SonarCloud, SonarQube - support 27 programming languages, empowering dev teams of all sizes to solve coding issues within their existing workflows. Trusted by more than 200,000 organizations globally, SonarSource products are a de-facto standard for teams and organizations to deliver better, safer software.

About RIPS Technologies

RIPS Technologies was founded in 2016 and is a company dedicated to innovative security testing technologies, known for building from the ground up its best-in-class PHP code analyzer. Its teams have deep know-how in implementing innovative security analyzers that can automatically detect even complex and deeply nested vulnerabilities, in PHP code and more recently in other languages like Java and JavaScript.

SOURCE SonarSource

Related Links

http://www.sonarsource.com

