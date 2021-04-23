Sonata Scientific Awarded an SBIR Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency

DANBURY, Conn., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Scientific LLC, a developer of advanced air purification and antimicrobial products, has been awarded an U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $100,000 to conduct research and development (R&D) work on reducing the transmission of COVID-19 by contaminated surfaces.

The company is developing products to treat hospital surfaces that are known to harbor SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens.

Sonata is creating novel surfaces that kill both the COVID-19 virus and dangerous bacteria, that may spread disease. Even with daily wipe downs, these microscopic species accumulate on numerous surfaces in public locations such as subway cars and buses. Sonata Scientific's light activated, non-toxic durable coating works continuously to reduce dangerous infections and save lives.

"EPA's SBIR Program supports small businesses to develop innovative solutions to high priority issues identified by the Agency that can be commercialized and brought to the marketplace. Proposals undergo a rigorous technical, commercial and relevancy review. Sonata Scientific's project to develop an anti-viral surface cover was selected for its potential to meet EPA's goals to reduce the potential exposure of the public to viruses such as COVID-19," said April Richards, SBIR Program Director at the EPA.

"We are very pleased to receive support from the EPA to develop this exciting technology," said Jeff Roeder, the company's CTO. "The COVID-19 pandemic has raised awareness of the need to sanitize frequently touched surfaces. Our products will help reduce this threat and provide another tool to combat future pandemics."

Once a small business is awarded a Phase I SBIR/STTR grant (up to $100,000), it becomes eligible to apply for a Phase II grant (up to $400,000).

About the EPA's Small Business Programs:

EPA is one of 11 federal agencies that participate in the SBIR Program established by the Small Business Innovation Development Act of 1982. EPA's SBIR program supports the development and commercialization of novel technology that supports EPA's environmental mission. The Program issues an annual solicitation with high priority topics identified by the Agency open to research proposals from science and technology-based firms. The program is designed in a phased approach with Phase I for "proof of concept" and Phase II to further move the technology towards commercialization. Phase II contracts are limited to small businesses that have successfully completed their Phase I projects.

Learn more: https://www.epa.gov/sbir

About the EPA:

EPA's mission is to protect human health and the environment. Learn more: https://www.epa.gov/

