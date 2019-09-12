Sonata Senior Living Plans $52 Million Community in Lake Mary

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Senior Living has announced plans to develop Sonata Lake Mary, a $52 million resort-style community in Lake Mary, Florida. Located on a seven-acre site within the Lake Wellness and Technology Park mixed-use development near Primera Blvd. and Reinhart Rd., the property will feature 88 independent living, 92 assisted living and 13 memory care apartments.

Sonata Lake Mary is expected to break ground in early 2020, making it the 12th community for Orlando-based Sonata Senior Living, a privately held senior housing developer and operator.

Future Site of Sonata Lake Mary in the Lake Wellness and Technology Park

Sonata Lake Mary will offer a convenient rental contract and continuum of care for aging in place. The four-story building will incorporate the latest design and technology innovations with spacious apartments and upscale amenities along with the exceptional service and care that is a Sonata Senior Living trademark.

"Hospitality is at the center of all Sonata Senior Living Communities," said Shelley Esden, COO of Sonata Senior Living. "Sonata Lake Mary will build on this philosophy and align with the modern-day expectations of seniors who desire more choices."

The community will feature multiple dining venues; a full-service and juice bar; fitness center and spa; bocce ball court; putting green; theater; pool; and dog park, among other amenities. Innovations such as a simulated golf center will cater to the active senior lifestyle.

The location of Sonata Lake Mary within the 153-acre, estimated $750 million Lake Wellness and Technology Park will ideally place the community in close proximity to a hospital, urgent care facility and medical pavilion.

According to Richard Toomey of LMLD, LLC, and master developer of the Lake Wellness and Technology Park, Orlando Health plans to start construction of the $470 million, 240-bed hospital in 2020 as well as planning for another 84,000-square-feet of medical office space within walking distance to Sonata Lake Mary.

President Jim Heistand of LMLD's parent company, Parkway Property Investments, LLC, stated, "Richard has assembled a fantastic group of businesses for the Lake Wellness and Technology Park and senior housing is an essential component of our plan to create a sustainable live, work and medical wellness town center."

"We are building a community within a community and our presence in the park squarely places the emphasis on wellness in senior living, which is something we are passionate about," said Esden. "The location in the Lake Wellness and Technology Park will provide our residents convenient access to world-class medical facilities in addition to our own signature care."

The 250,000-square-foot senior living community will create approximately 200 jobs during construction and 85 permanent jobs in Lake Mary upon opening in 2021.

About Sonata Senior Living

Sonata Senior Living is a licensed owner, developer and operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities located exclusively in Florida. Recognized by Argentum as a Best of the Best Award recipient, Sonata Senior Living is committed to enriching the lives of older adults through constant innovation, programming and services that recognize individuality and personal choice. Partners include the Florida Senior Living Association, the Alzheimer's Association, Teepa Snow's Positive Approach™ to Care and Argentum. For more information visit www.sonataseniorliving.com or call Shelley Esden at 407-286-6490.

