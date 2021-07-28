Sonata Software announces Acquisition of San Jose, US Headquartered Encore Software Services, strengthens ISV and Microsoft led strategy, enters new verticals in healthcare and logistics

BANGALORE, India, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software today announced signing of definitive agreements to acquire Encore Software Services, Silicon Valley based IT Services Company providing User experience, Data Insights, and real time collaboration services to clients in the Healthcare, Supply-chain / Logistics, and ISV industries.

Encore Software Services, incorporated in 1998 and head quartered in San Jose, with development center in Chennai, has established itself as a provider of Cloud Application development services, Cloud Infrastructure, DevOps, Testing and Maintenance.

With this acquisition, Sonata further strengthens its geographical presence in the US with a highly experienced leadership team based in the US, it adds significant capability to enhance Sonata's Platformation™ led digital transformation strategy, by strengthening Microsoft led Cloud transformation services and digital test automation services and provides an entry into new verticals like health care and logistics, apart from reinforcing its ISV business and Microsoft led cloud Commenting on the acquisition, Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO, Sonata Software, said, "This is a continuation of our M&A strategy focusing on strategic acquisitions aligned to our Platformation™ led digital transformation strategy, access to seasoned local leadership talent and entry into new industry verticals. We are excited to welcome the Encore team to the Sonata family and commit to the Encore clients, continued high level of service apart from the other capabilities Sonata brings to make the relationships broader and deeper."

Say Radhakrishnan, President, and Muralee, CEO, both co-founders of Encore, "We are excited to join the Sonata family, we see great synergies that will help scale our business offering new digital services & lead to opportunities for our people. Sonata's Platformation™ strategy will allow us to become more strategic to our clients and allow us to serve them with a greater set of capabilities, offerings."

