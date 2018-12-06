Sonata Software Announces Signing Definitive Agreement to Acquire US-based Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Services Partner Sopris Systems

BANGALORE, India, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Second strategic investment in a week aimed at achieving leadership in the global Dynamics 365 business

Sonata Software, the leading global IT software services and solutions provider announced it has signed definitive agreement to acquire US-headquartered Sopris Systems.

Sopris Systems is a Microsoft Dynamics 365, Enterprise partner specializing in helping project-centric and field services companies improve business performance.

Sopris specializes in enterprise resource planning (ERP); customer relationship management (CRM), mobile field service, enterprise asset management (EAM) and professional service automation. Enterprise consulting, dedicated support and Microsoft Dynamics provide robust solutions that help Sopris customers win more profitable business, deliver higher-quality projects and improve company-wide performance.

Sonata software last week also announced the acquisition of Brisbane, Australia-headquartered partner Scalable Data Systems, a leader in providing Dynamics 365 solutions to Australian market and Commodity Trading CTRM product for Dynamics customers globally.

The Sopris acquisition reflects Sonata's strategic intent to invest in Microsoft technologies especially Microsoft Dynamics 365 a rapidly growing platform of choice for companies wanting to digitally transform.

Sonata Software has been focused on being a Digital Transformation Partner of choice for customers in Retail, Distribution, Manufacturing, and Travel industries with its unique Platformation[TM] methodology, end-to-end digital platforms and alignment to be a strategic partner for Microsoft in their digital transformation initiatives.

The acquisition will strengthen Sonata's US Dynamics footprint and expand the Dynamics 365 capabilities making Sonata one of the strongest and largest Dynamics 365 partners globally with depth of services and breadth of industries and IP.

In the past, the company has acquired and built a portfolio of platform IP, backed by four guiding platform principles of being open, connected, intelligent and scalable. Apart from Scalable Data Systems, Sonata has had three acquisitions recently, including travel platform Rezopia, Halosys Unified Mobility Enablement platform and IBIS Inc., the Atlanta based Microsoft Dynamics ace which added Modern Distribution platform IP and expanded US geo footprint to Sonata's portfolio of offerings.

Commenting on the acquisition, Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO, Sonata Software said, "Sopris brings great value in terms of Microsoft Dynamics 365 capabilities and resources to Sonata. This will give additional services capability in the field service industry and a strong fillip to sonata's strategy to be a global leader in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner eco system with IPs across industries. It also gives us a great opportunity to expand our US footprint and gain access to new industries. Sopris is highly respected for its ability to sell and deliver complex Dynamics projects."

Laura Pfohl, CEO, and Matt Pfohl, co-founders of Sopris Systems commented, "Becoming a part of the Sonata team brings wonderful opportunities for us at Sopris, given the geographical spread as well as the depth and breadth of technologies that Sonata has, and Sonata's premier status as a global Dynamics 365 partner. We're also excited about the greater access to innovation, financial strength, access to larger opportunities and take Sonata's Platformation[TM] methodology to our clients."

About Sonata Software:

Sonata is a global technology company that enables successful platform based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, to create businesses that are connected, open, Intelligent and scalable. Sonata's Platformation™ methodology brings together industry expertise, platform technology excellence, design thinking led innovation and strategic engagement models to deliver sustained long term value to customers. A trusted partner of world leaders in the Retail, Distribution, Travel and Software industries, Sonata's solution portfolio includes its own digital platform such as Brick & Click Retail Platform©, Modern Distribution Platform©, Rezopia Digital Travel Platform©, RAPID DevOps Platform© and Halosys Mobility Platform©, best in class capabilities on ISV digital technology platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, SAP Hybris, Cloud Engineering and Managed Services, as well as new digital applications like IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Chatbots, Block Chain and Cyber Security. Sonata's people and systems are nurtured to bring together the depth of thought leadership, customer commitment and execution excellence to make a difference to business with technology.

