Sonatype Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Detection, Analysis, and Remediation of Vulnerabilities in SDLC with Its Nexus Platform

The software supply chain management platform reduces false positives, improves code quality, and automatically remediates vulnerabilities, helping developers save time and address tight timeline issues.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the global development and operations (DevOps) security industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Sonatype with the 2022 Global DevOps Security Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company offers customers software supply chain management and automation tools to manage their cloud-native development lifecycles. The Sonatype Nexus platform provides developer and security support to all types of modern application building blocks, including containerized code, first-party proprietary source code, and third-party open-source code. It comprises a range of DevOps security technologies, including:

Sonatype

Nexus Repository, a binary repository manager

Nexus Lifecycle, a world-class software composition analysis tool

Nexus Firewall, a first-of-its-kind defense against malicious software supply chain attacks

Nexus Container, a security container

Sonatype's unified DevOps security platform provides visibility and seamless integration of multi-point security solutions to ensure the security of an organization's software development lifecycle (SDLC) and address unmet technology voids in the DevOps security market. In response to the staggering increase of open-source cyberattacks due to the injection of malicious code into open-source repositories, the platform's Nexus Firewall offers next-generation behavioral analysis and automated policy enforcement to help customers stop malware and vulnerabilities from entering their SDLC. It supports different types of open-source programming languages and ensures adaptability in vulnerability detection and remediation technology to cope with evolving software supply chain attacks.

Ying Ting Neoh, a Frost & Sullivan research analyst for cyber security, observed, "Sonatype's shift-left approach and Core Values program continually recognizes and promotes employee creativity, exemplifying its commitment to innovation and creativity. Its technology innovation initiatives reflect its awareness of customer pain points and enable it to be one of the top enterprise choices for customers in the DevOps security industry."

In addition to open-source code, the Sonatype Nexus platform helps manage the entire software supply chain including InnerSource, first-party code and containers, to boost the cyber resilience of customers. Sonatype offers automated security, which allows developers to efficiently identify and remediate risks in embedded dependencies. The Nexus platform offers end-to-end visibility through its unified control panel—a comprehensive security approach across different stages of the SDLC.

"Sonatype's success is the result of its aggressive roadmap for innovation and strong customer engagement. Its innovation engines, vision of a full-spectrum software supply chain management platform, and the accuracy of its analyses bode well for its continued growth," added Neoh. With its strong performance, Sonatype earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the development and operations security industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the software supply chain management company. We empower developers and security professionals with intelligent tools to innovate more securely at scale. Our platform addresses every element of an organization's entire software development life cycle, including third-party open-source code, first-party source code and containerized code. Sonatype identifies critical security vulnerabilities and code quality issues and reports results directly to developers when they can most effectively fix them. This helps organizations develop consistently high-quality, secure software which fully meets their business needs and those of their end-customers and partners. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100, and 15 million software developers already rely on our tools and guidance to help them deliver and maintain exceptional and secure software.

