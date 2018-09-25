Sonendo® and TDO® Software Expand Their Strategic Partnership

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonendo®, the developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced that it has acquired TDO (The Digital Office™) Software.

Sonendo is experiencing exponential growth due to the market response for the GentleWave® Procedure – an alternative approach to standard root canal treatment. TDO Software is the most widely used endodontic software in the world and has built a community of quality-centered endodontists united in their search for excellence. TDO simplifies practice workflow and ergonomic record keeping with built-in integration with Sonendo's GentleWave System. TDO is also the only software in the world that seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, social media, referral reporting, and CBCT imaging.

Together, Sonendo and TDO share key core values such as doing what is best for the patient and a commitment to outcomes-based clinical research. Their shared passion for these core values will deepen engagement, for both organizations, within the endodontic specialty. The goal: To improve the overall patient experience - from communication with the patient and referring office, to efficient records management and clinical outcomes.

"Sonendo is thrilled to partner with TDO and dedicated to working with endodontists and the TDO community to advance the quality of care for patients by focusing on outcomes-based clinical research and practice efficiency," said CEO and President, Bjarne Bergheim. "We look forward to partnering with TDO, to support and continue their leadership position in endodontic practice management software."

"TDO has built a community of quality-centered endodontists who put patients first," said TDO Founder, Dr. Gary Carr. "We are excited about working closely with Sonendo to enhance TDO's practice management software."

TDO will continue to operate as a separate entity and offer the same products, services, and program offerings as before the acquisition. Dr. Carr will continue to lead the TDO community, and Luiz Motta, General Manager of TDO, will continue to lead day-to-day operations.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately-held company developing innovative and disruptive technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The first commercially available product from Sonendo, the GentleWave System, available in the US, shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and treatment efficiency when compared to standard root canal techniques.1,2

1Sigurdsson A et al. (2016) J Endod. 42:1040-48. 2Molina B et al. (2015) J Endod. 41:1701-05.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations and information currently available to management. All statements that address events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including without limitation our expectations on the timing and progress of research and development activities. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. Sonendo does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, developments or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.

