Sonendo® to Launch the GentleWave® System in Canada at AAE 2019

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonendo announced today the Canada launch of the GentleWave System. The timing of the launch coincides with the American Association of Endodontists (AAE) annual meeting which will take place, April 10-13, 2019, in Montreal, Canada.

President and CEO, Bjarne Bergheim notes, "We are excited about the increasing demand for the GentleWave Procedure from clinicians and patients alike. Now that Sonendo has received Health Canada approval for the GentleWave System, we look forward to partnering with endodontists in Canada to improve clinical efficacy and practice efficiency."

The American Academy of Endodontists annual meeting attracts endodontists from all over the world and offers the highest quality in continuing education. This year's conference will include in-depth research on the following topics: New Technology & Innovation, Education & Research, and Advanced Clinical Techniques.

During this year's AAE meeting in Montreal, Canada, Sonendo will sponsor several special events including the AAE 2019 Welcome Reception, 5K Charity Run/Walk to benefit the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation, and multiple lectures and in-booth presentations. Sonendo subsidiary, TDO Software Inc., the developer of the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world, will also be exhibiting at this year's annual meeting. TDO™ Software will showcase recent advancements that allow endodontists further opportunities to improve practice efficiencies through integration with the GentleWave System.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately-held company developing innovative technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The GentleWave® System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and practice efficiency when compared to standard root canal treatment.1,2, 3 Sonendo is the parent company of TDO Software, the developer of the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, social media, referral reporting, CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

1Sigurdsson A et al. (2016) J Endod. 42:1040-48. 2Molina B et al. (2015) J Endod. 41:1701-05. 3Trope M et al. (1999) J Endod. 25:345–50.

