Sonesta Announces The Domestic Launch Of Sonesta Franchising

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) today announced the official launch of Sonesta Franchising, its expanded global hotel franchising organization. The debut of Sonesta Franchising in the U.S. includes its established Sonesta Hotels & Resorts and Sonesta ES Suites brands, along with recently introduced Sonesta Select and Sonesta Simply Suites brands. Sonesta's continued rapid growth creates numerous options for current and future franchise partners.

Today, Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company in the U.S. with approximately 1,200 franchised and managed properties, following its recent acquisition of Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH). The newly consolidated company now offers a complete platform of franchise services, hotel operations and franchise support, featuring industry-leading brands with a wide range of hotel service levels to meet travelers' needs. Currently 12 of Sonesta's 15 brands are available for domestic franchising.

Sonesta President of Franchise & Development, Keith Pierce, said: "We can scale our franchising efforts quickly and efficiently by leveraging established tools and resources we have through our acquisition of RLH. As a result, franchising with Sonesta is seamless and flexible. We are easy to work with, friendly and we offer a flat fee franchising model for some of our most popular select service brands. With new franchising capabilities, growth momentum and an expanding global footprint, Sonesta's future is exceptionally bright."

Sonesta Chief Development Officer, Brian Quinn, said: "Sonesta approaches franchising with a clear understanding of the challenges facing hotel owners and operators because we own and operate hotels ourselves. We care about our franchisees' bottom lines. Although new to domestic franchising, Sonesta has a growing, robust development team staffed by seasoned leaders."

Sonesta Hotels & Resorts provide unique experiences in 44 popular destinations. Teams at each property prioritize personalized experiences tailored to the needs and wishes of each guest. With a wide range of locations, guests can explore the neighborhoods of urban destination hotels or relax at resorts.

Sonesta Select is a collection of 63 community hotels. They are places where travelers can be themselves, with spaces that fit their life on the road. Sonesta Select provides space to spread out, sought-after amenities and a comfortable place for when it is time to relax. Sonesta Select hotels are in convenient locations with friendly teams who know the local markets and make guests feel like members of the community.

Sonesta ES Suites provide a surprisingly different take on the extended stay hotel. These 100 long-term all-suite hotels are bright and comfortable places to work, play and relax. Friendly team members take pride in doing all they can to make guests' stays extra special and make guests feel at home.

Sonesta Simply Suites makes it easy for travelers to stay simply. With 61 locations, each with comfortable suites, kitchens equipped with everything to make a meal, dedicated workspace and apartment-like amenities, Sonesta Simply Suites offers guests everything they need without fuss, games, or costly unwanted extras. Sonesta Simply Suites is simplicity redefined.

About Sonesta

Sonesta is one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S., with an approximate 350% increase in its managed hotel portfolio since August 2020. You will find nearly 300 Sonesta hotels across seven brands - Royal Sonesta; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta ES Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; and Sonesta Cruise Collection - operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru, and St. Maarten. With a full range of exceptional lodging options found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guests' expectations delivering an authentic experience time and time again. Sonesta also owns Red Lion Hotels Corporation, which has eight additional brands - Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knights Inn; Americas Best Value Inn; Canadas Best Value Inn - with nearly 900 franchise properties across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Sonesta visit Franchise.Sonesta.com.

