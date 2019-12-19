Sonesta ES Suites New Orleans Opening 12/30/19

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta ES Suites New Orleans is opening December 30th and will begin welcoming its first guests just in time for the New Year. Designed to attract both business and leisure guests, Sonesta International Hotel Corporation's second New Orleans property will cater to a diverse clientele visiting the Big Easy for either a quick overnight visit or extended stay.

The new extended-stay property features 190 guest suites, including two penthouses, two-bedroom, one-bedroom, studio and efficiency suites. Each suite boasts a fully equipped kitchen and ample space to spread out. An outdoor terrace sits on the building's third floor offering communal outdoor space, seating areas and BBQ grill as well as lounge chairs. The hotel will also offer guests access to their new fitness facility, 24-hour convenience store and laundry room. Rates start at $199 for a suite during the first months of the new year.

Designed to be as flexible as the diverse needs of today's guests, each of the 43 residence-style Sonesta ES Suites hotels feature oversized suites, adaptable work areas and common spaces, and a friendly, attentive staff that aim to make guests feel at home. From spacious studios to one- and two- bedroom suites, accommodations at Sonesta ES Suites offer travelers separate living and sleeping areas, fully equipped kitchens providing room and versatility for those traveling on business for short or extended periods of time, as well as for families on vacation or relocating.

Visitors will experience the soul of New Orleans from the apartment-style accommodations. Sonesta ES Suites New Orleans is located in the midst of the city's Biomedical District (which recently underwent a $3.5 billion renovation) and is less than three blocks from the famed French Quarter, the historic and musical heart of the city. Other New Orleans landmarks including the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Mississippi Riverfront, Mardi Gras World, Jackson Square, Audubon Zoo and the historic Garden District are also nearby, putting guests in perfect proximity to world-renowned festivals such as Mardi Gras and Jazz Festival.

"On the heels of the 50th anniversary of Royal Sonesta New Orleans earlier this year, the opening of Sonesta ES Suites New Orleans expands our longstanding history and strong reputation in the heart of this electric city. We are excited to extend the exceptional service to visitors of the Big Easy through a greater range of accommodation offerings that fulfill the diverse needs of the modern travelers," said Carlos Flores, President & Chief Executive Officer of Sonesta International Hotels Corporation.

Sonesta ES Suites is an extended stay hotel brand managed by Sonesta and located in 43 destinations around the United States. At Sonesta ES Suites, we offer you more than just a place to stay. We give you a place to relax, a place to be productive, and yes... a place that's just a little more fun.

Sonesta is a growing, global hospitality brand with over 80 properties in seven countries, centered on a corporate dedication to delivering a guest experience that provides more than just a place to stay. With a portfolio of diverse and distinctive properties as individual as its guests, there is no typical Sonesta. Offering a full range of exceptional experiences found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guest's expectations delivering an authentic experience time and time again. For more about Sonesta ES Suites, visit SonestaESSuites.com or call +1.617.315.9200 or 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782) in the U.S. and Canada.

Discover Royal Sonesta and Sonesta Hotels & Resorts in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Hilton Head Island, Houston, Irvine, New Orleans, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Jose, Scottsdale, St. Louis, St. Maarten (2), Chile, Colombia (7), Ecuador (2), Peru (6), and Egypt (2 + 3 cruise ships). Sonesta ES Suites is an extended stay hotel brand managed by Sonesta currently found in 43 locations across the US. For more about Sonesta, visit Sonesta.com or call +1.617.315.9200 or 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782) in the U.S. and Canada.

