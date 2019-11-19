Song Guo Appointed Editor in Chief for the new IEEE Open Journal of the Computer Society

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) today announces Song Guo, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, has been appointed the inaugural editor in chief of the IEEE Open Journal of the Computer Society (OJ-CS), for the 2020–2022 term. The new journal, dedicated to publishing articles on the latest emerging topics and trends in all aspects of computing, will publish its first articles in 2020.

Prof. Guo's research interests are in big data, cloud computing, mobile computing, and distributed systems, with more than 450 papers published in major conferences and journals. Guo is an associate editor of four IEEE publications, has served as chair for numerous IEEE conferences, and is currently on the IEEE Communications Society's Board of Governors.

The OJ-CS is a rigorously peer-reviewed forum for rapid publication of open access articles describing high-impact results in all areas of interest to the IEEE CS. This journal is fully open and compliant with funder mandates, including Plan S.

"I am delighted to announce that in 2020 we will be launching the OJ-CS as the latest addition to our high quality portfolio," said Fabrizio Lombardi, Vice President for Publications of the IEEE CS. "The new journal will exemplify the best tradition of the Computer Society in highly peer-reviewed publication together with the requirements of a fast publication cycle and full compliance for Gold Open Access (OA). OJ-CS will have at its helm Prof Song Guo, an accomplished researcher who will provide the technical expertise and intellectual guidance to move this publication in the highest echelons of the OA arena. The Computer Society is committed to provide all constituencies, from authors to readers, with advanced and timely coverage of computing related research to advance technology, innovation and education on a world-wide basis."

OJ-CS draws on the expert technical community to continue IEEE's commitment to publishing the most highly cited content. "IEEE's publishing program continues to grow and evolve," said Stephen Welby, IEEE Executive Director and COO. "IEEE continues to support open science and provide more options and choices to support the work and needs of all authors and researchers -- those who prefer to publish in traditional subscription journals or those who prefer or need to publish in open access journals."

Authors are invited to be among the first to have an article peer-reviewed and published in this new journal. Research published in the new open access journal will be hosted on the IEEE Xplore® Digital Library, visited by over five million unique users per month. Author information and submittal requirements can be found at Author Resources.

Independent editorial boards will drive IEEE CS's commitment to publish high-quality articles including cutting-edge studies and breakthroughs in technology innovation. The new journal will follow IEEE CS established high standard of peer review, drawing on expert technical communities to continue to publish the most highly cited content. Learn more about IEEE CS's trusted publications at Publications.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more.

About IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional career. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, its unparalleled resources include international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, standards, and training programs. Visit computer.org for more information.

