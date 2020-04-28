SONG Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Akazoo S.A. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Akazoo S.A. ("Akazoo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SONG). Investors who purchased Akazoo securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/song.

The investigation concerns whether Akazoo and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On April 20, 2020, Quintessential Capital published a report about Akazoo, stating that it looks like a "castle of cards" because its users, subscribers, revenue, and profit may be "profoundly overstated." The report continued to state that "[w]e believe Akazoo is a scheme orchestrated by management to profit while egregiously deceiving investors." Following this news, Akazoo stock dropped $0.54 per share, or over 20%, to close at $1.99 on April 21, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Akazoo shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/song. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

