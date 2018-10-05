Song Whose Proceeds Are Dedicated to 9/11 Charities Rapidly Rising in Popularity and Spins

The success of "Fallin' for You" has been celebrated through a rotating billboard display in Times Square, and the song is currently being featured on whatsin-storemusic.com, with outreach nationwide. Many radio stations have also featured Mr. Zimmerman and his gift of song; his WPAT/NYC interview this month reached over 250,000 listeners during drive time. Additional appearances and interviews are being scheduled through the end of the year.

"Fallin' for You" will be feted during a release celebration anticipated for January 2019, with the intention of raising awareness of both the song and the various 9/11 charities who are receiving the song's proceeds. "It is a privilege to donate proceeds from my song to organizations like Tuesday's Children, whose mission is to provide a lifetime of healing for those who have been forever changed by terrorism or traumatic loss," said Bradley Zimmerman. "I had the great fortune to propose to my wife, Melissa, at Windows on the World in the World Trade Center by singing this song, and it seems only fitting that my family gives back to the organizations who are devoted to the families of those devastated by the 9/11 attacks. 'Fallin' for You' is an immensely joyful song about love and the future. Since all proceeds go to 9/11 charities, by purchasing the song, you can be part of our journey to a better future." https://fallinforyou.com/

"Fallin' for You," produced by Joe Vulpis at AP Music Group (Lady Gaga/Blackmore's Night), can be purchased at:

About Bradley Zimmerman: Bradley Zimmerman is a native New Yorker, who along with the rest of the country, had his heart broken and was devastated when the World Trade Center was destroyed. Not just a structure, the World Trade Center represented the place where he proposed to and became engaged to his wife, and where his family began. The Zimmermans hope that all families who were touched by the events of 9/11 find peace and healing.

