Songs for Good Launches 2020 Challenge to Crowdsource Anthems for New Soundtrack for Democracy

Inspired by Martin Luther King's message that "songs are the soul of a movement," Songs for Good was established to "reshape our failing democracy" and amplify the work of civic engagement movements through the universal language of song.

"It's time to take action that matches the urgency of our situation. Songs for Good has been circulating the concept to organizations and musicians, and there's a clear consensus: a new soundtrack is needed; it needs to be created by those impacted by our democracy's failings; and a contest would amplify the anthems and the movements pushing for change," says Nate Dewart, its co-creator.

"Artivism — the intersection of art and activism — is a powerful tool for inspiring and connecting with others, yet its potential reach remains largely untapped," adds Brendan Duff, co-founder of March For Our Lives. "That's why March For Our Lives is thrilled to partner with Songs for Good. Together, we're encouraging our network to use their voices!"

Madame Gandhi, an activist-artist who will be collaborating on the production of the contest's top song, concurs.

"Music has always been one of the most powerful forms of art because it caters to the emotions and motivates the listener," she says. "Some of the biggest revolutions in history have happened because of the musicians of the time, so it gives me great joy to lend my voice to an organization that seeks to use songwriting as a political tool to inspire change."

For contest rules visit songsforgood.org ; for daily inspiration follow Songs for Good on Twitter and Instagram . The contest ends June 30, 2020.

