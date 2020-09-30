Songs For Good Presented by Nonprofit Social Good Fund Announces 2020 Songwriting Challenge Top Songs:

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Songs For Good announces today Rachael Major is the top songwriter of the 2020 Songwriting Challenge with her empowering song, "New Day," voted #1 by the public in the crowdsourcing campaign in search of anthems for the 2020 election. Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, 16-year-old Rachael Major is awarded $5,000 plus "New Day" will be professionally recorded featuring artist Madame Gandhi, and a music video will be produced. "New Day" will further be heard at forthcoming events hosted by Songs For Good partner organizations such as March For Our Lives, RepresentUs, Zero Hour, National Children's Campaign, Sunrise Bay Area and Access the Polls.

"'New Day' came to me immediately after seeing the news of the death of Elijah McClain," says Rachael Major. "In listening to his story, I became overwhelmed. I stopped eating dinner, went upstairs and cried for 20 minutes. Then, I started singing the words that came to me — and after writing for 5 minutes, I had the song. I'm a self-taught musician and after working at a fast food restaurant the summer after my sophomore year of high school, I was able to purchase home studio equipment. I'm very proud of 'New Day,' which I recorded at home during quarantine. It means the world to me to have this song heard beyond my circle of family and friends."

Rachael learned about the 2020 Challenge through Nicole Row, bassist of Panic! at the Disco, who posted about it on social media. Nicole also inspired Rachael to pick up bass over the past few months. Last week Nicole surprised Rachael live by video with the news about "New Day" being the top vote getter .

Nearly 300 songs were submitted for the 2020 Challenge in their raw, emotionally powerful forms. The five "Runner Up" artists include: Divinity Roxx "We Are," Eric Who? "Stand Up," Jasmin & Candace Bevans "If We Change," The Continuous "Change is Coming," and Kanika Feaster-Gordon & John Gordon "Vote 2020." They are awarded $1,000 each and will have their songs performed at partner events. To listen to the Top and Runner Up songs go to songsforgood.org .

