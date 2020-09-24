Songshan Forum Invites Cultural Scholars from All Over the World to Have a Civilization Dialogue

ZHENGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of September 19, 2020, Songshan Forum began in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China. The Forum, organized by Songshan Forum Organizing Committee and Chime Culture Co., Ltd, is a dialogue between Chinese civilization and the world civilization. This is a non-governmental spontaneous pure academic forum.

Dengfeng, located in central China, where Chinese thought and culture originated, is the original place of the most ancient Chinese history and a cradle of Chinese culture, glowing with rays from the mysterious oriental thinking and the Shaolin Kungfu. The particularity of Chinese culture and the universal connection of the world are ideally integrated in this forum. This is still a charming tourist destination.

The theme of the ninth Forum is "What makes a Home: Ethical Thinking in the Face of the Global Epidemic." Songshan Forum, an international forum for cultural communication, is a world-class event. Every year, the forum attracts representatives of Confucianism, Buddhism, Taoism, Judaism, Christianity and Catholic from all over the world; delegates of the modern tradition who come from Western Europe and the United States; public figures; groups of people from the government and enterprises; as well as some heads of the national and international organizations. Topic discussion on various types of civilization is organized formally. The forum is an important platform for Chinese thinkers to communicate with the world on an equal footing and carry out philosophical thinking in the spiritual world. Year after year, the Forum has expanded the number of its events and the present members of top-level experts and guests.

Before the opening ceremony, a moment of silence is held at the beginning of the annual conference to pay tribute to the heroes in the fight against COVID-19, and to express profound condolences to the brave who have lost their lives and the victims of the global fight against COVID-19.

It is understood that in the face of the global turbulent epidemic, how to protect health, transform the crisis, and rebuild community trust. The Songshan Forum conducts civilized dialogues on site and through global connections, and explores the concept of home and community in multiple civilizations.

Songshan Forum always thinks that the civilization of the future should be the civilization of dialogue with a global ethic featured with interdependence and cross-cultural dialogue.

The Songshan Forum has become China's longest-lasting international high-end academic forum for thought. The forum has so far invited more than 400 thinkers from the United States, Russia, Israel, India, Iran, Austria, Australia, Italy, Germany, France, Britain, Denmark, Japan, South Korea and other countries around the world, as well as more than 400 scholars from China, Conduct academic exchanges. Songshan Forum hopes to invite more scholars to participate. The forum will provide opportunities for open academic exchanges and visits, and will gather scholars' opinions into books for publication. While academic exchanges，Songshan Forum welcomes everyone to experience Shaolin Kungfu and Buddhist music ceremony. This will be a wonderful cultural trip.

