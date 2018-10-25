Sonic Automotive, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH), one of the nation's largest automotive retailers, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

Third quarter revenue and gross profit of $2.5 billion and $360.5 million , respectively

and , respectively Record third quarter pre-owned retail unit sales of 34,952 units

Record third quarter F&I gross profit per retail unit of $1,505

Record third quarter F&I gross of $98.1 million

EchoPark stores retailed 7,698 units during the quarter, up 221% from the third quarter of 2017

GAAP continuing operations earnings per diluted share of $0.36 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018

per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018 Adjusted continuing operations earnings per diluted share of $0.43 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018

Third Quarter 2018 Results

GAAP Basis

Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2018 was $15.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. Comparatively, net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2017 was $19.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share.

Adjusted Basis

Adjusted net income from continuing operations and related earnings per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. The schedules included in this press release reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2018 was $18.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. The adjustments in the third quarter of 2018 relate to storm damage, executive transition costs and charges related to the disposal of franchises. Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2017 was $17.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share. The adjustments in the third quarter of 2017 relate to a gain from the disposal of a franchise and charges related to fixed asset impairments, storm damage and legal matters.

Commentary

David Bruton Smith, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, noted, "Our EchoPark strategy to grow our pre-owned business continued according to plan in the third quarter of 2018. Revenues grew by nearly $130 million, or 226%, compared to the prior year quarter and we anticipate this upward trajectory to continue into the fourth quarter of 2018 with the opening of two additional EchoPark locations. On October 8, 2018, we opened an EchoPark store in Charlotte, North Carolina, and we expect to open another EchoPark Store in Houston, Texas by the end of 2018. On the franchise side of the business, revenues declined 1.7% on a same store basis primarily due to the strong third quarter comparison in 2017 containing the rebound effects of Hurricane Harvey. Despite this headwind, the franchised dealerships increased total gross profit by 1.1% during the quarter with strong performances in used vehicles and fixed operations. We look forward to a robust selling environment in the fourth quarter."

Jeff Dyke, the Company's President, noted, "We continue to work with our manufacturer partners to improve our margins at the store level and to make facility investments that provide the appropriate return for all parties. I am pleased with the progress we are making but believe we have more opportunity for improvement with certain brands. As David mentioned, we are very excited about the performance of EchoPark and our expansion plans."

Dividend

Sonic's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share payable in cash for our stockholders of record on December 14, 2018. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2019.

Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Senior management will host a conference call today at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern) to discuss the quarter's results. To access the live broadcast of the call over the Internet go to: www.sonicautomotive.com, then click on "Our Company," then "Investor Relations," then the "Earnings Conference Calls" link at the bottom of the page.

Presentation materials for the conference call will be accessible beginning the morning of the conference call on the Company's website at www.sonicautomotive.com by clicking on the "Investor Relations" tab under "Our Company" and choosing the "Webcasts & Presentations" link at the bottom of the page.

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic: (877) 450-3867

International: (706) 643-0958

Conference ID: 9177697

A conference call replay will be available one hour following the call for seven days and can be accessed by calling:

Domestic: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 9177697

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the nation's largest automotive retailers. Sonic can be reached on the web at www.sonicautomotive.com. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to our EchoPark brand expansion and our performance in the fourth quarter of 2018. There are many factors that affect management's views about future events and trends of the Company's business. These factors involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from management's views, including, without limitation, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, new and used vehicle industry sales volume, the success of our operational strategies, the rate and timing of overall economic recovery or decline, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the Company's other periodic reports and information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the attached financial tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as adjusted net income from continuing operations and related earnings per diluted share, which exclude certain items disclosed in the attached financial tables. As required by SEC rules, the Company provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosure, provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited) Results of Operations Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues: New vehicles $ 1,235,094 $ 1,362,301 $ 3,654,510 $ 3,809,302 Used vehicles 745,998 659,724 2,217,616 1,936,088 Wholesale vehicles 48,578 43,098 167,726 130,174 Total vehicles 2,029,670 2,065,123 6,039,852 5,875,564 Parts, service and collision repair 343,118 347,717 1,041,630 1,060,873 Finance, insurance and other, net 98,061 92,861 295,890 262,832 Total revenues 2,470,849 2,505,701 7,377,372 7,199,269 Cost of Sales: New vehicles (1,173,453) (1,296,063) (3,478,802) (3,622,264) Used vehicles (710,681) (620,579) (2,108,219) (1,816,076) Wholesale vehicles (49,877) (46,390) (176,806) (136,555) Total vehicles (1,934,011) (1,963,032) (5,763,827) (5,574,895) Parts, service and collision repair (176,302) (180,047) (538,135) (550,788) Total cost of sales (2,110,313) (2,143,079) (6,301,962) (6,125,683) Gross profit 360,536 362,622 1,075,410 1,073,586 Selling, general and administrative expenses (289,022) (283,974) (871,410) (870,139) Impairment charges — (200) (13,961) (3,315) Depreciation and amortization (23,377) (22,686) (71,067) (65,751) Operating income (loss) 48,137 55,762 118,972 134,381 Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (12,192) (8,882) (34,815) (26,413) Interest expense, other, net (13,313) (13,028) (40,144) (39,200) Other income (expense), net — 4 107 (14,490) Total other income (expense) (25,505) (21,906) (74,852) (80,103) Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 22,632 33,856 44,120 54,278 Provision for income taxes for continuing operations - benefit (expense) (7,331) (14,126) (13,711) (22,254) Income (loss) from continuing operations 15,301 19,730 30,409 32,024 Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued operations before taxes (252) (481) (797) (1,650) Provision for income taxes for discontinued operations - benefit (expense) 69 191 218 657 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (183) (290) (579) (993) Net income (loss) $ 15,118 $ 19,440 $ 29,830 $ 31,031 Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.36 $ 0.45 $ 0.71 $ 0.72 Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations (0.01) — (0.01) (0.02) Earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.45 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding 42,673 43,496 42,708 44,281 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.36 $ 0.45 $ 0.71 $ 0.72 Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) (0.02) Earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.44 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding 42,994 43,811 42,964 44,585 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.18 $ 0.15

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited) Per Share Data Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Income (Loss) From

Continuing

Operations Income (Loss) From

Discontinued

Operations Net Income (Loss) Weighted

Average

Shares Amount Per Share

Amount Amount Per Share

Amount Amount Per Share

Amount (In thousands, except per share amounts) Reported: Earnings (loss) and shares 42,673 $ 15,301 $ (183) $ 15,118 Effect of participating securities: Non-vested restricted stock (14) — (14) Basic earnings (loss) and shares 42,673 $ 15,287 $ 0.36 $ (183) $ (0.01) $ 15,104 $ 0.35 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock compensation plans 321 Diluted earnings (loss) and shares 42,994 $ 15,287 $ 0.36 $ (183) $ (0.01) $ 15,104 $ 0.35 Adjustments: Storm damage charges $ 1,185 $ — $ 1,185 Loss on disposal of franchises 346 — 346 Executive transition costs 1,581 — 1,581 Total adjustments before taxes 3,112 — 3,112 Income tax effect of adjustments (848) — (848) Non-recurring tax items 763 — 763 Effect of adjustments, net of income taxes $ 3,027 $ 0.07 $ — $ — $ 3,027 $ 0.07 Adjusted: Earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) $ 18,328 $ 0.43 $ (183) $ (0.01) $ 18,145 $ 0.42 (1) Net loss attributable to EchoPark was $0.09 per fully diluted share in the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Income (Loss) From

Continuing

Operations Income (Loss) From

Discontinued

Operations Net Income (Loss) Weighted

Average

Shares Amount Per Share

Amount Amount Per Share

Amount Amount Per Share

Amount (In thousands, except per share amounts) Reported: Earnings (loss) and shares 43,496 $ 19,730 $ (290) $ 19,440 Effect of participating securities: Non-vested restricted stock (18) — (18) Basic earnings (loss) and shares 43,496 $ 19,712 $ 0.45 $ (290) $ — $ 19,422 $ 0.45 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock compensation plans 315 Diluted earnings (loss) and shares 43,811 $ 19,712 $ 0.45 $ (290) $ (0.01) $ 19,422 $ 0.44 Adjustments: Impairment charges $ 198 $ — $ 198 Legal and storm damage charges 3,930 — 3,930 Gain on disposal of franchises (8,489) — (8,489) Total adjustments before taxes (4,361) — (4,361) Income tax effect of adjustments 2,065 $ 2,065 Effect of adjustments, net of income taxes $ (2,296) $ (0.05) $ — $ — $ (2,296) $ (0.05) Adjusted: Earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share (2) $ 17,434 $ 0.40 $ (290) $ (0.01) $ 17,144 $ 0.39 (2) Net loss attributable to EchoPark was $0.07 per fully diluted share in the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Income (Loss) From

Continuing

Operations Income (Loss) From

Discontinued

Operations Net Income (Loss) Weighted

Average

Shares Amount Per Share

Amount Amount Per Share

Amount Amount Per Share

Amount (In thousands, except per share amounts) Reported: Earnings (loss) and shares 42,708 $ 30,409 $ (579) $ 29,830 Effect of participating securities: Non-vested restricted stock (29) — (29) Basic earnings (loss) and shares 42,708 $ 30,380 $ 0.71 $ (579) $ (0.01) $ 29,801 $ 0.70 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock compensation plans 256 Diluted earnings (loss) and shares 42,964 $ 30,380 $ 0.71 $ (579) $ (0.02) $ 29,801 $ 0.69 Adjustments: Impairment charges $ 13,958 $ — $ 13,958 Legal and storm damage charges 5,749 — 5,749 Lease exit adjustments 2,235 — 2,235 Gain on disposal of franchises (38,893) — (38,893) Long-term compensation-related charges 32,522 — 32,522 Executive transition costs 1,581 — 1,581 Total adjustments before taxes 17,152 — 17,152 Income tax effect of adjustments (4,674) — (4,674) Non-recurring tax items 1,313 — 1,313 Effect of adjustments, net of income taxes $ 13,791 $ 0.32 $ — $ — $ 13,791 $ 0.32 Adjusted: Earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share (3) $ 44,200 $ 1.03 $ (579) $ (0.02) $ 43,621 $ 1.01 (3) Net loss attributable to EchoPark was $0.26 per fully diluted share in the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 Income (Loss) From

Continuing

Operations Income (Loss) From

Discontinued

Operations Net Income (Loss) Weighted

Average

Shares Amount Per Share

Amount Amount Per Share

Amount Amount Per Share

Amount (In thousands, except per share amounts) Reported: Earnings (loss) and shares 44,281 $ 32,024 $ (993) $ 31,031 Effect of participating securities: Non-vested restricted stock (28) — (28) Basic earnings (loss) and shares 44,281 $ 31,996 $ 0.72 $ (993) $ (0.02) $ 31,003 $ 0.70 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock compensation plans 304 Diluted earnings (loss) and shares 44,585 $ 31,996 $ 0.72 $ (993) $ (0.02) $ 31,003 $ 0.70 Adjustments: Impairment charges $ 3,313 $ — $ 3,313 Legal and storm damage charges 10,781 — 10,781 Lease exit adjustments 992 — 992 Loss on debt extinguishment 15,268 — 15,268 Gain on disposal of franchises (8,489) — (8,489) Total adjustments before taxes 21,865 — 21,865 Income tax effect of adjustments (8,229) — $ (8,229) Effect of adjustments, net of income taxes $ 13,636 $ 0.30 $ — $ — $ 13,636 $ 0.30 Adjusted: Earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share (4) $ 45,660 $ 1.02 $ (993) $ (0.02) $ 44,667 $ 1.00 (4) Net loss attributable to EchoPark was $0.22 per fully diluted share in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited) New Vehicles Three Months Ended September 30, Better / (Worse) 2018 2017 Change % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Reported new vehicle: Revenue $ 1,235,094 $ 1,362,301 $ (127,207) (9.3) % Gross profit $ 61,641 $ 66,238 $ (4,597) (6.9) % Unit sales 31,009 35,489 (4,480) (12.6) % Revenue per unit $ 39,830 $ 38,387 $ 1,443 3.8 % Gross profit per unit $ 1,988 $ 1,866 $ 122 6.5 % Gross profit as a % of revenue 5.0 % 4.9 % 10 bps Nine Months Ended September 30, Better / (Worse) 2018 2017 Change % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Reported new vehicle: Revenue $ 3,654,510 $ 3,809,302 $ (154,792) (4.1) % Gross profit $ 175,708 $ 187,038 $ (11,330) (6.1) % Unit sales 91,386 99,132 (7,746) (7.8) % Revenue per unit $ 39,990 $ 38,427 $ 1,563 4.1 % Gross profit per unit $ 1,923 $ 1,887 $ 36 1.9 % Gross profit as a % of revenue 4.8 % 4.9 % (10) bps Three Months Ended September 30, Better / (Worse) 2018 2017 Change % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Same store new vehicle: Revenue $ 1,235,103 $ 1,288,932 $ (53,829) (4.2) % Gross profit $ 61,106 $ 63,590 $ (2,484) (3.9) % Unit sales 31,010 33,162 (2,152) (6.5) % Revenue per unit $ 39,829 $ 38,868 $ 961 2.5 % Gross profit per unit $ 1,971 $ 1,918 $ 53 2.8 % Gross profit as a % of revenue 4.9 % 4.9 % — bps Nine Months Ended September 30, Better / (Worse) 2018 2017 Change % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Same store new vehicle: Revenue $ 3,588,102 $ 3,590,192 $ (2,090) (0.1) % Gross profit $ 173,825 $ 180,889 $ (7,064) (3.9) % Unit sales 89,414 92,135 (2,721) (3.0) % Revenue per unit $ 40,129 $ 38,967 $ 1,162 3.0 % Gross profit per unit $ 1,944 $ 1,963 $ (19) (1.0) % Gross profit as a % of revenue 4.8 % 5.0 % (20) bps

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited) Used Vehicles Three Months Ended September 30, Better / (Worse) 2018 2017 Change % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Reported used vehicle: Revenue $ 745,998 $ 659,724 $ 86,274 13.1 % Gross profit $ 35,317 $ 39,145 $ (3,828) (9.8) % Unit sales 34,952 30,841 4,111 13.3 % Revenue per unit $ 21,343 $ 21,391 $ (48) (0.2) % Gross profit per unit $ 1,010 $ 1,269 $ (259) (20.4) % Gross profit as a % of revenue 4.7 % 5.9 % (120) bps Nine Months Ended September 30, Better / (Worse) 2018 2017 Change % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Reported used vehicle: Revenue $ 2,217,616 $ 1,936,088 $ 281,528 14.5 % Gross profit $ 109,397 $ 120,012 $ (10,615) (8.8) % Unit sales 104,470 91,749 12,721 13.9 % Revenue per unit $ 21,227 $ 21,102 $ 125 0.6 % Gross profit per unit $ 1,047 $ 1,308 $ (261) (20.0) % Gross profit as a % of revenue 4.9 % 6.2 % (130) bps Three Months Ended September 30, Better / (Worse) 2018 2017 Change % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Same store used vehicle: Revenue $ 653,793 $ 614,894 $ 38,899 6.3 % Gross profit $ 35,302 $ 35,270 $ 32 0.1 % Unit sales 30,527 28,328 2,199 7.8 % Revenue per unit $ 21,417 $ 21,706 $ (289) (1.3) % Gross profit per unit $ 1,156 $ 1,245 $ (89) (7.1) % Gross profit as a % of revenue 5.4 % 5.7 % (30) bps Nine Months Ended September 30, Better / (Worse) 2018 2017 Change % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Same store used vehicle: Revenue $ 1,913,815 $ 1,795,568 $ 118,247 6.6 % Gross profit $ 104,945 $ 107,503 $ (2,558) (2.4) % Unit sales 89,311 83,873 5,438 6.5 % Revenue per unit $ 21,429 $ 21,408 $ 21 0.1 % Gross profit per unit $ 1,175 $ 1,282 $ (107) (8.3) % Gross profit as a % of revenue 5.5 % 6.0 % (50) bps

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited) Wholesale Vehicles Three Months Ended September 30, Better / (Worse) 2018 2017 Change % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Reported wholesale vehicle: Revenue $ 48,578 $ 43,098 $ 5,480 12.7 % Gross profit $ (1,299) $ (3,292) $ 1,993 60.5 % Unit sales 7,831 7,832 (1) — % Revenue per unit $ 6,203 $ 5,503 $ 700 12.7 % Gross profit per unit $ (166) $ (420) $ 254 60.5 % Gross profit as a % of revenue (2.7) % (7.6) % 490 bps Nine Months Ended September 30, Better / (Worse) 2018 2017 Change % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Reported wholesale vehicle: Revenue $ 167,726 $ 130,174 $ 37,552 28.8 % Gross profit $ (9,080) $ (6,381) $ (2,699) (42.3) % Unit sales 25,953 23,922 2,031 8.5 % Revenue per unit $ 6,463 $ 5,442 $ 1,021 18.8 % Gross profit per unit $ (350) $ (267) $ (83) (31.1) % Gross profit as a % of revenue (5.4) % (4.9) % (50) bps Three Months Ended September 30, Better / (Worse) 2018 2017 Change % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Same store wholesale vehicle: Revenue $ 46,238 $ 40,254 $ 5,984 14.9 % Gross profit $ (1,212) $ (2,912) $ 1,700 58.4 % Unit sales 7,377 7,180 197 2.7 % Revenue per unit $ 6,268 $ 5,606 $ 662 11.8 % Gross profit per unit $ (164) $ (406) $ 242 59.6 % Gross profit as a % of revenue (2.6) % (7.2) % 460 bps Nine Months Ended September 30, Better / (Worse) 2018 2017 Change % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Same store wholesale vehicle: Revenue $ 155,463 $ 121,102 $ 34,361 28.4 % Gross profit $ (9,118) $ (5,539) $ (3,579) (64.6) % Unit sales 23,817 21,799 2,018 9.3 % Revenue per unit $ 6,527 $ 5,555 $ 972 17.5 % Gross profit per unit $ (383) $ (254) $ (129) (50.8) % Gross profit as a % of revenue (5.9) % (4.6) % (130) bps

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited) Parts, Service and Collision Repair ("Fixed Operations") Three Months Ended September 30, Better / (Worse) 2018 2017 Change % Change (In thousands) Reported: Revenue Customer pay $ 139,642 $ 137,850 $ 1,792 1.3 % Warranty 66,730 70,575 (3,845) (5.4) % Wholesale parts 39,419 40,927 (1,508) (3.7) % Internal, sublet and other 97,327 98,365 (1,038) (1.1) % Total $ 343,118 $ 347,717 $ (4,599) (1.3) % Gross profit Customer pay $ 74,994 $ 74,302 $ 692 0.9 % Warranty 38,563 38,821 (258) (0.7) % Wholesale parts 6,784 6,958 (174) (2.5) % Internal, sublet and other 46,475 47,589 (1,114) (2.3) % Total $ 166,816 $ 167,670 $ (854) (0.5) % Gross profit as a % of revenue Customer pay 53.7 % 53.9 % (20) bps Warranty 57.8 % 55.0 % 280 bps Wholesale parts 17.2 % 17.0 % 20 bps Internal, sublet and other 47.8 % 48.4 % (60) bps Total 48.6 % 48.2 % 40 bps Nine Months Ended September 30, Better / (Worse) 2018 2017 Change % Change (In thousands) Reported: Revenue Customer pay $ 422,348 $ 415,179 $ 7,169 1.7 % Warranty 198,219 213,155 (14,936) (7.0) % Wholesale parts 122,763 127,014 (4,251) (3.3) % Internal, sublet and other 298,300 305,525 (7,225) (2.4) % Total $ 1,041,630 $ 1,060,873 $ (19,243) (1.8) % Gross profit Customer pay $ 226,443 $ 222,086 $ 4,357 2.0 % Warranty 112,335 117,809 (5,474) (4.6) % Wholesale parts 20,949 21,839 (890) (4.1) % Internal, sublet and other 143,768 148,351 (4,583) (3.1) % Total $ 503,495 $ 510,085 $ (6,590) (1.3) % Gross profit as a % of revenue Customer pay 53.6 % 53.5 % 10 bps Warranty 56.7 % 55.3 % 140 bps Wholesale parts 17.1 % 17.2 % (10) bps Internal, sublet and other 48.2 % 48.6 % (40) bps Total 48.3 % 48.1 % 20 bps