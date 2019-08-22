Sonic Boom Wellness Adds GDPR Compliance to its Comprehensive Data-Security Portfolio

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based corporate wellness firm Sonic Boom Wellness has announced its official validation of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. The regulation, put in place by the European Union (EU) in May 2018, protects how personal data is collected, stored, and processed. This validation, confirmed by a third-party compliance firm, positions Sonic Boom for continued growth by solidifying its dedication to the highest level of privacy protection for all employers – no matter where their members are located.

"Data security and privacy protection are paramount to Sonic Boom," said Danna Korn, Co-Founder. "We've always had the most rigorous of security standards, and earning GDPR validation makes it quick and easy for our global clients to confirm that we're adhering to those standards as much for them as we are for our US-based clients."

The regulation applies to any organization that collects, processes, or retains the personal data of employees located in the EU – meaning it applies to any company in the world that processes personal data of EU citizens, regardless of where in the world the data is processed.

Earning GDPR compliance requires substantial investment of time and financial resources, and many companies are choosing to go without. "We didn't even hesitate before making the decision to move forward with GDPR compliance," said Korn. "Since we're already so security-conscious and we're attracting large, global clients now, it made sense to make the investment. It's comforting for our clients requiring rigorous security standards to know that we're GDPR and SOC 2 Type 2 compliant. We want our data-security practices to be a no-brainer for clients and prospects alike, allowing them to focus on our industry-leading engagement tools and consultative service levels when choosing the Sonic Boom wellness program for their employees."

About Sonic Boom Wellness

With the most social, gamified, and customizable wellbeing platform, Sonic Boom is reputed for its engagement and success in driving health improvement Sonic Boom's integrated engagement software maximizes motivation and accountability through competition, cooperation, positive peer pressure, and well-designed rewards systems – all within a comprehensive and mobile wellness hub. Founded in 2007 by Danna Korn and Bryan Van Noy, Sonic Boom has earned numerous awards, including five consecutive years on INC's 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies. Sonic Boom is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Media Contact

sales@sbwell.com

SOURCE Sonic Boom Wellness

Related Links

http://www.sonicboomwellness.com

