Sonic Healthcare USA Expanding Testing Capabilities by Launching COVID-19 Antibody Testing

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Healthcare USA's network of clinical laboratories has begun performing antibody testing for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) to complement our existing molecular PCR testing.

Sonic Healthcare USA laboratories are initially offering serology testing for SARS-CoV-2 designed to detect IgG and IgA antibodies for patients who are suspected or confirmed of having been exposed to the virus, which causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The tests are being offered for use under the FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

"Our COVID-19 Medical and Technical Advisory Taskforce has worked hard to develop guidance for our test development and platform strategy to ensure we can support our local medical communities with their testing needs," said Jerry Hussong, MD, MBA, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Healthcare USA. "It is important to reiterate that results from antibody testing should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude SARs-CoV-2 infection or to inform infection status or immunity. Follow-up, concurrent or alternative testing with molecular diagnostic testing should be considered for patient management if clinically indicated, added Dr. Hussong."

Sonic Healthcare USA continues to collaborate with its supply chain vendors to increase testing capacity and platforms to align with projected demand. We are committed to partnering with our local medical communities and public health officials and to be a leader in testing and transitional planning for return to work strategies over the coming weeks to mitigate this pandemic.

Sonic Healthcare USA is a subsidiary of Sonic Healthcare Limited, one of the world's largest medical diagnostic companies, providing laboratory services to medical practitioners, hospitals and community health services, with operations in eight countries, on three continents and providing care to over 100 million patients each year. Sonic Healthcare USA is a leading provider of state-of-the-art laboratory services and pathology practices throughout the USA with nine operating divisions and nearly eight thousand US based employees. Sonic Healthcare USA utilizes a federated business model that emphasizes medical leadership and community based testing services to provide outstanding quality and service to the doctors and patients that they serve. For more information, visit the Sonic Healthcare website at www.sonichealthcareusa.com.

