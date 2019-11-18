SONIFI Health Partners with Stratus Video to Enable Patient Access to Interpreters on Bedside Devices

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SONIFI Health, a leader in interactive patient engagement and education technology, today announced a partnership with Stratus Video, an industry leader in innovative language services. The integration of the two companies' platforms will help improve communication and education between healthcare providers and their patients with limited English proficiency.

Stratus Video specializes in medical interpreter services, offering easy-to-use video and audio access in hundreds of languages. SONIFI Health's patient engagement platform informs, educates and entertains patients, helping them navigate their care and recovery process. Using SONIFI Health's bedside technology, patients and providers can be quickly connected with Stratus interpreters. This saves significant time for staff and ensures effective communication with the care team.

"The partnership with SONIFI Health makes language services directly accessible from bedside devices," said David Fetterolf, Stratus Video President. "This provides a more streamlined and reliable way for patients to connect with an interpreter."

"Patient education and comprehension are critical to a successful recovery," said Jeremiah McGuire, Vice President of Strategic Development at SONIFI Health. "Making interpreter services easy to use for both providers and patients will help drive health and quality goals."

About SONIFI Health



SONIFI Health delivers interactive technology proven to improve patient experience, health outcomes and hospital productivity. The system is delivered across multiple technology platforms including mobile devices, computers and televisions at the bedside and in the home to improve patient and family experience while increasing hospital operational efficiencies. As part of SONIFI Solutions Inc., the company supports >500 million end user experiences per year at over 4,000 enterprise locations. For more information, visit www.sonifihealth.com.

About Stratus Video

Stratus Video offers technology enabled access to its medically qualified/certified interpreters to improve patient safety and care across the care continuum. A suite of offerings including audio, video and geo-location mobile applications, along with inter-operability to telehealth solutions, provides language access when and where it's needed. Led by a team of dedicated individuals, Stratus Video is committed to enabling Visual Connections and Vital Conversations. For more information, visit www.stratusvideo.com.

