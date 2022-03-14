SONIFI Health showcases new patient technology enhancements at HIMSS22 and The Beryl Institute ELEVATE PX 2022

"Healthcare providers across the country are committed to maintaining a high standard of care for all patients as they lean into technology to overcome the enduring impact of COVID-19, staffing shortages, and shifting models of care," said Meghan Seus, SONIFI Health's Vice President of Product Marketing.

"We've partnered with some of our most innovative clients to develop digital health technologies that extend care outside of the hospital stay and into patients' homes; features to equally serve patients with diverse physical and cognitive ability levels; and new solutions to reduce the time staff spend away from delivering patient care."

Platform enhancements to be displayed at the conferences include:

Smart hospital room features for adaptive users, including those with paralysis, visual deficits, and brain injuries

Expanded EHR-integrated features that save clinical staff time, with a focus on automations that align with common safety and quality initiatives in acute care settings

A scalable approach to enabling inpatient telehealth on the interactive TV, supporting virtual rounding, patient monitoring, and communications between family members and the care team

Solutions for patient-led rounding that enable targeted dispatch for service recovery and better use of staff resources

Tools to increase patient access to personalized health information across the care continuum, including at home

A powerful new analytics portal to identify patient engagement trends and optimize implementations of the SONIFI Health platform

"HIMSS and ELEVATE PX are wonderful opportunities to connect with new and existing partners energized by our shared pursuit of improving patient outcomes," said Roy Kosuge, SONIFI Health General Manager. "We're excited to put these new solutions on display, align them to the immediate needs of the leading healthcare providers in attendance, and find new opportunities to push the bounds of technology and its place in patient care."

SONIFI Health is available for in-person demos and consultations during HIMSS22 by appointment only.

At ELEVATE PX, SONIFI Health will have a booth at the PX Marketplace Foyer, and nursing executives will be leading a breakout session, "Health equity outside the patient room: How technology can foster inclusion & improve communication," on Tuesday, March 29.

About SONIFI Health

SONIFI Health provides interactive technology solutions proven to improve patient engagement, outcomes and staff productivity. The system is delivered across multiple technology platforms including mobile devices, televisions, computers and digital displays to enhance patient and family experiences while increasing hospital operational efficiencies. As part of SONIFI Solutions Inc., the company supports more than 500 million end user experiences per year. Learn more at sonifihealth.com .

