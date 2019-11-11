SONIFI's Robust Technology Solutions for a Smarter Enterprise on Display at HITEC Dubai

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SONIFI Solutions, Inc. announced today the HITEC Dubai technology showcase being presented through its partnership with RPS Technologies.

At booth #B03, live demonstrations of SONIFI's interactive TV solutions include STAY Interactive and SORA platforms. In addition, the industry-leading casting solution STAYCAST® powered by Google Chromecast and Voice Assistant will also be on display. This product portfolio enables RPS Technologies to deliver enterprise technology to a wide variety of properties and chain scales to the region.

Located in Dubai, RPS Technologies has a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa. The company is an experienced turn-key solution provider for the hospitality and healthcare focusing on complete IPTV, headends, digital signage and audio/visual solutions.

Flagship properties that have enhanced their guest engagement technology with RPS include the Grand Hyatt Dubai, Hyatt Regency Dubai, Park Hyatt Dubai, Millennium Palace Barsha Heights and the recently opened Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre.

"This year's HITEC Dubai technology showcase is the most robust we have had in many years," stated Ramon Arevalo, Head of Business Development for RPS Technologies. "Through our key relationships in the area, RPS is well positioned to deliver technology solutions and support this region requires and expects."

"RPS is a great partner for SONIFI and has been instrumental in expanding our global reach," stated Matt Sandvold, VP International Market Development for SONIFI Solutions. "Their thoughtful approach, technology expertise and local support is second to none. We are excited to continue building upon our relationship and working together on future deployments."

For more information on all products and services, visit booth #B03 at HITEC Dubai.

About RPS Technologies, LLC.

RPS Technologies is a Dubai based (LLC) company, with proven expertise in delivering guest room entertainment systems, including IP Headends, Digital Signage, content and network support. Visit www.rps-technologies.com for more information.

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI® Solutions, the leader in innovative guest engagement solutions for the hospitality and healthcare industries, serves 450 million travelers in over one million hotel rooms annually. The company's core services include internet services, mobility, interactive television, and free-to-guest solutions along with unparalleled nationwide technical support and professional services. For more information, please visit sonifi.com.

SOURCE SONIFI Solutions

Related Links

http://www.sonifi.com

