Sonim and Zello Team Up to Deliver Push-to-Talk on the Rugged XP3plus Flip Phone

"Frontline workers need to stay connected to their teams at all times through simple, reliable communications. Using Zello on the XP3plus delivers on that promise through the touch of a button," said John Graff, Sonim chief marketing officer. "We are pleased to offer one of the most popular PTT applications on one of the most popular rugged mobile devices."

The Zello app is subscription-based, localized in 22 languages and offers unique features including an intuitive dispatch solution, real-time location tracking, secure private networks, end-to-end encryption, management features to control group channels, user access controls, and emergency alert, as well as analytics to help companies optimize workflows. In addition, Zello's enterprise-grade solution is available at no cost to first responders, anywhere in the world.

"We are excited to announce this partnership with Sonim," said Alexey Gavrilov, chief product officer of Zello. "From drivers and dispatchers to retail, construction, healthcare, and first responder teams, Zello and Sonim together offer essential connectivity tools for essential work. We help teams get work done faster with increased safety."

The new Sonim XP3plus builds on the legacy of its ultra-rugged, and very popular, predecessor, the XP3, to deliver enhanced capabilities for those who need simple, fast and reliable voice communications in a compact package. The XP3plus can withstand drops from 1.5 meters onto concrete and be submerged in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. Audio quality in Sonim devices is superior and the XP3plus is no exception. Large, tactile and glove-friendly PTT and Emergency/SOS buttons on the XP3plus offer instant fumble-free communication when it matters most. The 100dB+ ultra-loud and clear audio speaker with noise-cancellation is loud enough to be heard in the noisiest work environment or family gathering. It also comes with Sonim's industry-leading three-year comprehensive warranty.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

About Zello

Zello is a voice-first productivity platform that leverages push-to-talk technology to empower deskless workers to solve problems, manage exceptions, and collaborate more efficiently. With over 150 million users worldwide and 99.99% uptime, Zello is simple to use, integrate, and manage, connecting your frontline and operations teams to optimize workflows, reduce costs, and maximize resources, ultimately elevating employee and customer experiences. Current customers include PepsiCo, Bechtel, Waste Connections, the Salling Group, Lufthansa, Hyatt, Yellow, Hilton, Cemex, and LafargeHolcim. Zello is recognized as one of the most reliable communication tools for mobile workers by The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CBS, CNBC, USA Today, and TechCrunch.

