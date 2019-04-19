Sonim Launches XP3 Flip Phone on AT&T Network and FirstNet Communications Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies, a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for public safety and task workers physically engaged in their work environments, today announced the launch of the Sonim XP3 on the AT&T network and FirstNet communications platform.

Those who protect, provide and serve need simple, fast and reliable communication. The Sonim XP3 is an ultra-rugged flip phone built to communicate, and thrive, in extreme conditions. It's as tough as it is convenient, with purpose-built features like a dedicated Push-to-Talk (PTT) button that users can depend on to ensure clear communication regardless of the work environment. Any worker in need of voice-centric communications can benefit from the XP3 as it is interoperable with field radios (LMRs) through AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk (EPTT), as well as smartphones, making it easy and efficient to stay connected with field workers. As an added benefit for industries requiring high security such as DOD, manufacturing and energy, an optional variant of the XP3 is also available without a camera.

"Demand for flip phones remains strong, especially among those in the field who need voice-centric communications. Think of those working on a construction site, at a large event, manufacturing plant or a small business requiring instant communications in the field," said Sonim vice president, Chip Frederking. "The XP3 takes the flip phone to a whole new level with its industrial strength and military-tested design, making it the right solution for those who work in noisy, unpredictable or secure environments."

XP3 features include:

Industry-leading, comprehensive 3-year warranty that virtually eliminates the cost of device replacement.

Built to Sonim Rugged Performance Standards, including MIL-810G and IP-68, to ensure reliable communication even in the most hazardous and extreme environments.

Global LTE capability to stay connected internationally.

AT&T EPTT to connect workers and teams rapidly and seamlessly with voice communications—at the push of a button.

100 dB+ speaker with noise cancellation to communicate clearly, hear loudly in even the noisiest conditions.

Large, tactile and glove-friendly PTT button offers instant mistake-free communication when it matters most.

No-camera model available for highly secure industries such as energy, manufacturing or DOD.

Expandable micro-SD card slot stores up to 128GB of data.

Sonim SCOUT XPerience enables quick and error-free device deployment and management.

Industrial-grade accessories like ultra-rugged headsets, RSMs, vehicle kits and multi-charging bays allow you to do more in more ways and in more places.

The XP3 is also the first flip phone that's been tested and certified to operate on FirstNet – the nationwide public safety broadband communications platform. The FirstNet Ready™ XP3 supports the FirstNet Band 14 spectrum and gives public safety access to the dedicated, physically separate FirstNet network core, which supports First Priority™, enabling priority and, for first responders, preemption. This helps ensure first responders can connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

"FirstNet devices go through extensive review, so first responders can be confident that Sonim's XP3 meets our highest standards for reliability, security and performance," said Bob Sloan, Chief Operating Officer, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission."

FirstNet is being built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. It's designed for first responders and those critical to their emergency response.

To learn more about the Sonim XP3, go here. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

