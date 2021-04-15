Sonim Signs Agreement with SYNNEX Corporation to Distribute Sonim's Rugged Handheld and Tablet Offerings in North America

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced today it has entered into an agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, to distribute Sonim's RS60 and RS80 rugged SmartScanners and XP8 ultra-rugged smartphone across North America.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a large and trusted industry leader like SYNNEX," said John Graff, Chief Marketing Officer, Sonim Technologies. "Members of the Sonim management team have a history of working with SYNNEX and know first-hand the very strong relationships they have with their large community of resellers serving the mobility, industrial, enterprise, and public safety industries. We're looking forward to the positive impact we will see from this partnership."

"Sonim's high-performing, rugged devices combined with their easy to use, comprehensive suite of software and application services provide a durable mobility solution for customers in extreme environments," said Sandi Stambaugh, Vice President Product Management, SYNNEX. "We are excited to work with Sonim to provide our resellers mobility devices for workforce-critical communication, regardless of the situation or environment."

The Sonim SmartScanner devices, a 6" handheld (RS60) and an 8" tablet (RS80) both based on Android, feature glove-friendly touch screens, high-capacity multi-shift batteries, resistance to water and dust and a variety of additional features and capabilities which maximize functionality and improve productivity on the job. The devices can lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to consumer devices as a result of proven durability while also improving the barcode scanning experience for frontline workers who need to rapidly capture large amounts of data.

The Sonim XP8 is an ultra-rugged smartphone that features a 5" puncture-resistant glove and wet compatible touchscreen, dedicated OneTouch PTT capabilities, IP-68, IP-69, MIL 810G, Non-Incendive Class I, II & III Div 2 ratings, and is backed by a 3-year comprehensive warranty. The XP8, as well as the RS60 and RS80 also comes pre-loaded with SonimWare, Sonim's comprehensive suite of software tools, applications to address the common deployment, management and security needs of enterprise and industrial users.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

