Sonim Technologies Launches New XP5plus Rugged Device with AT&T

The XP5plus builds on the legacy of its predecessor, the XP5s, one of the most widely used PTT-over-Cellular ultra-rugged devices among frontline workers and first responders who need instant reliable communications when it matters most. The new XP5plus is purpose-built for critical communications and includes many features that enhance the Push-to-Talk (PTT) experience. At the top of its long list of new features is a version with two easy-to-use control knobs – for channel select and volume control. PTT can now be accessed without users ever taking their eyes off the mission in front of them.

With longer battery life and a larger screen, the XP5plus raises the bar on what a device can do. Third-party tested and validated to MIL-STD-810H, this rugged device is drop proof and waterproof and will thrive in the most punishing conditions. Sonim is long recognized for the superior audio quality built into all its devices. The XP5plus does not disappoint with Goodix echo and noise cancellation technology built into the new 100dB+ speakers.

"We are pleased to continue our relationship with AT&T and provide businesses with the latest rugged communications that will unlock mission-critical team communication and outlast any given day in the field," said Peter Liu, CEO, Sonim Technologies.

The XP5plus is also FirstNet Ready®, which means first responders can use it to tap into specialized capabilities designed to meet their needs on FirstNet® – the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. First responders maintain voice communications with always-on priority and preemption on LTE, while the intuitive FirstNet network determines the best route for data traffic, whether that's 5G or LTEi.

The XP5plus is packed with other extra features including SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software that helps customers more easily deploy, manage and support mobile devices in the field. The Sonim SecureAudio Connector provides secure, more reliable connections so audio accessories and Remote Speaker Microphones (RSM) are locked in place and always ready, even while engaged in rigorous activity. It is compatible with a wide range of industrial grade accessories including headsets, RSMs, vehicle mounts and more. The XP5plus also comes with Sonim's 3-year comprehensive warranty which lowers the total cost of ownership, especially compared to consumer devices.

The XP5plus will be available online and in AT&T stores on Friday, July 15. For more information, visit Sonim XP5plus.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/ .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the expected timing of the availability of Sonim's XP5 Plus and XP10 5G smartphones, the expected market demand for these products and the expected benefits from the proposed equity investment by AJP. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "future", "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: Sonim's ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the risk that the proposed equity investment in Sonim by AJP as disclosed in April 2022 may be consummated on a timely basis, if at all; Sonim's exploration of strategic or financial alternatives may not result in any transaction or alternative that enhances value; risks related to Sonim's ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the potential delisting of Sonim's common stock; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next generation products; anticipated sales levels of both new and legacy products; Sonim's reliance on its channel partners to generate a substantial majority of its revenues; the limited operating history in Sonim's markets; Sonim's ongoing restructuring and transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission investigation on Sonim's business, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any risk factors contained in subsequent quarterly and annual reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

i FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Plans sold separately. Limited to eligible public safety entities (first responders and select support personnel). Limited availability; Coverage not available everywhere. Additional restrictions apply. See http://www.firstnet.com for details. 5G+ Service: Req's a compatible 5G+ device, FirstNet SIM, FirstNet 5G rate plan, and no Custom APN. Not avail. in most areas; 5G+ service is avail. only in limited parts of select cities. Other restrictions apply.

