SonKim Retail wins a Global Award at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognize global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors, while keeping its readers updated on the branding world's key trends. SonKim Retail was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships, and new business development.

Commenting on SonKim Retail winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine said, "SonKim scoops up this award for their continued excellence in multiple retail sectors, including fashion, lifestyle, FMCGs, logistics, health, and manufacturing. It's already a considerable enough achievement for a company to excel in one of these sectors, but SonKim has done it in all of them."

Commenting on winning the award, Phi Nguyen (CEO) said, "As we all know, 2020 was a challenging year. The COVID-19 pandemic created both a health crisis and an economic crisis that could be seen globally. Economic collapse and other events put other crucial developments and advancements worldwide to a screeching halt.

Vietnam is not an exception; from big department stores to entertainment giants, the coronavirus has seemingly spared no one in its devastation of the Vietnam economy. But even with the pandemic as a bleak and ever-present backdrop, life went on.

During this tumultuous period, SonKim Retail still has not ceased to innovate and transform continuously. With the determination of our leadership and staff, we quickly restructured the company. SKR has changed from a retail business to an investment company, and as a result, developed internal management systems for the investment holding and portfolio companies. Business units must work together to bridge our heritage, culture, and strength, which is more important now than ever before. This transformation led SonKim Retail to score well on criteria including unique ecosystem, customer service, satisfaction, professional service, and performance. 2020 was an extraordinary moment for us as we achieved a revenue increase of over 43%.

Under SonKim Retail, every single business unit under our management showed outstanding growth. Of particular note are GS25, GS shop, and SKM. By 2020, GS25 reached over 100 stores nationally and became the fastest-growing company amongst convenient store chains. GS Shop and SK Mode also registered significant growth in the same year. SonKim Retail had focused on developing e-Commerce solutions for every unit's partner to continue providing services to customers during 2020's crucial period of social distancing. Revenue from e-Commerce grew to a significant amount during the aforementioned time.

We are proud to be one of the most successful players in business and are currently building a scalable infrastructure and new investments in the retail industry in 2021. Aside from the fact that SonKim Retail has provided a massive number of jobs for Vietnamese people, we have also gained the trust and support from our customers and partners, resulting from our unending commitment to improving the quality of our services.

SonKim Retail is deeply honoured, humbled, and incredibly delighted to accept Global Brand Magazine's "Best Retail Brand, Vietnam 2020" award, which recognized our efforts in setting a benchmark in the world of customer service. We have laid the foundations for a future of sound investments and profitable growth for all our partners. Of course, these were not just achieved overnight, but resulted from our diligent and mutual work towards unified development.

In 2021, we have and will continue to face challenges both familiar and unforeseen. SonKim Retail will continue to focus on three main areas, investment, Standard Franchise, and Business Partnership Corporation Program for every brand in our ecosystem. Our goal is to build upon the results of 2020 and to grow exponentially in 2021. This is our commitment to our investors, partners, employees, and customers and is also a premise for us to reach out to the world and achieve more prestigious awards."

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organizations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognize vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organizations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

