Sonny's BBQ Celebrates Fifth Annual National Pulled Pork Day, Announces Partnership With No Kid Hungry

For three Mondays in October (Oct. 12, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26) starting with National Pulled Pork Day, Sonny's BBQ will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry for each Pulled Pork, Sweet Carolina, Whole Hog and Sonny's Cuban sandwich purchased, which can provide up to 10 meals to kids in need*. Recognizing the hardships many have faced during the pandemic and in line with its kindness initiatives including 'Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ , Sonny's BBQ partnered with No Kid Hungry to ensure all kids get the food they need to learn and thrive.

"We are excited and grateful to welcome Sonny's BBQ as a new partner in the fight to end childhood hunger," said Diana Hovey, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "With as many as 1 in 4 kids facing hunger this year, the work that we're doing to feed them is even more pressing. With support from partners like Sonny's BBQ, we can ensure children have access to healthy meals during this pandemic and in the recovery to come."

To celebrate the five-year anniversary of the holiday, first declared by Sonny's BBQ in 2016, the restaurant group will also give away free pulled pork for a year to five lucky winners. Fans of the barbecue staple can enter to win the grand prize, each valued at $500, on the contest's website from Monday, Oct. 12 to Monday, Nov. 3.

National Pulled Pork Day will also mark the return of the Sonny Cuban to the menu, available through Nov. 1 for $7.99. The fan favorite -- featuring pulled and sliced pork piled high on toasted garlic bread, topped with swiss cheese, pickles, and Mustard BBQ Sauce -- along with other specialty pulled pork sandwiches with sales going towards No Kid Hungry on select Mondays in October are available to purchase for dine-in, online ordering, curbside pickup, drive-thru, and takeout.

"With 47% of American families experiencing hunger during this pandemic, it's more important than ever for Sonny's BBQ and our community to leverage National Pulled Pork Day's five-year anniversary to bring kindness and support to those in need," said Sonny's BBQ CEO, Jamie Yarmuth. "Through our pulled pork giveaway and return of the iconic Sonny's Cuban, we're also pleased to offer a safe and comforting way for customers to celebrate the now-nationally recognized holiday that we started five years ago."

With 96 locations spanning the Southeast, Sonny's BBQ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant companies in the country. To learn more about Sonny's BBQ and National Pulled Pork Day, find a location closest to you and to keep up on the latest news, visit www.SonnysBBQ.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram, Twitter and YouTube .

*Sonny's will donate $1 for every sandwich sold, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $50,000 (some exceptions apply). $1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About Sonny's BBQ

In 1968, Sonny's BBQ was founded by Sonny Tillman and his wife, Lucille, in Gainesville, Florida. For 50 years, local pitmasters at Sonny's BBQ have served barbecue slathered in Southern Hospitality to barbecue enthusiasts and families through its locally owned and operated locations spanning the Southeast in eight states. The restaurant has been celebrated for its signature pulled pork and ribs and recognized as the "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. For information, visit SonnysBBQ.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

