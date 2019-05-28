Sono-Tek Announces Record Orders of $13.4 million and Record Yearend Backlog for Fiscal Year 2019

MILTON, N.Y., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK) the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 28, 2019 ("fiscal 2019").

"Our strategy to expand the addressable market for our unique ultrasonic coating technology continues to gain traction. We developed new, complex solutions for the Alternative Energy, Microelectronics and Medical markets during the year. These more complex solutions address high value applications for our customers and provide economically compelling alternatives to traditional coating technologies. We have focused our sales and marketing resources on these targeted opportunities and, combined with strong market conditions, drove sales up 5.5% to $11.6 million," commented Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Chairman and CEO.

Dr. Coccio concluded, "Our strong pipeline of opportunities gained momentum this last year. This momentum, combined with our record backlog of $3.0 million, provides us confidence in our expectations to grow revenue approximately 15% to 20% in fiscal 2020. While we will continue to invest in advancing our technologies through new product development and building an experienced staff of application engineers to drive growth, we expect that we should demonstrate solid operating leverage on the higher volume in fiscal 2020 as well."

Fiscal 2019 Review (Results compared with fiscal 2018)

($ in thousands)







Change

FY 2019

FY 2018

$

% Net Sales $ 11,610

$ 11,008

$ 602

5.5% Gross Profit $ 5,249

$ 5,296

(47)

(1%) Gross Margin 45.2%

48.1%























Operating Income (Loss) $ 82

$ 382

(300)

(79%) Operating Margin .7%

3.5%























Net Income $ 162

$ 368

$ (206)

(56%) Net Margin 1.4%

3.3%

























The increase in net sales reflects higher volume in Multi-Axis Systems and OEM Systems due in large part to growth in the alternative energy markets, being led by fuel cell development programs in China, and, more recently, Europe.

In fiscal 2019, approximately 65% of sales originated outside of the United States and Canada. This compares with 56% in fiscal 2018. The geographic shift was mostly due to higher sales to Asian markets

Gross margin decreased due to a combination of mix and the Company's pricing strategy to establish its ultrasonic coating technology as the product of choice in Asia for fuel cell applications. The Company expects margins on this equipment to improve as it gains volume and improves material productivity and operating efficiencies.

The Company continued to invest in new product development and associated marketing as it addressed market expansion opportunities. Sono-Tek formed a software engineering team dedicated to the integration of manufacturing operations and key vendors. In addition, the team will drive the value engineering process to improve material and manufacturing synergies that are driven by highly intuitive interface technology.

Sono-Tek achieved net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, this compared with $0.4 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share in the prior year. The decline in net income was the result of aggressive investment in expanding the sales team and product development, as well as investments in engineering to advance operational capability and productivity.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Review (Results compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018)

($ in thousands)







Change

FY 2019

FY 2018

$

% Net Sales $ 2,936

$ 2,894

$ 42

1% Gross Profit $ 1,336

$ 1,350

(14)

(1%) Gross Margin 45.5%

46.7%























Operating Income (Loss) $ (14)

$ 94

(108)

(115%) Operating Margin (.46%)

3.3%























Net Income $ 61

$ 103

$ (42)

(41%) Net Margin 2.1%

3.6%

























Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview

Net cash used in operating activities was $109,000 in fiscal 2019, compared with generating $1,802,000 in fiscal 2018. Capital expenditures in fiscal 2019 increased to $0.5 million compared with $0.2 million in the prior fiscal year. In fiscal 2019, the Company invested in new CNC machinery and other equipment to expand production capacity for expected volume and to enhance its precision machining capabilities for new ultrasonic coating solutions.

At February 28, 2019, the Company had total debt of $871,000, down $156,000 from fiscal 2018 year-end. Total debt is approximately 10% of the Company's total capitalization and is related to the mortgage on the industrial park where the Company's manufacturing operations are located.

Sono-Tek has a revolving credit line of $1,500,000 and a $750,000 equipment purchase facility, both of which had no outstanding borrowings at year-end.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company's solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek's growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop microscopic coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers' products and processes.

For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

We discuss expectations regarding our future performance, such as our business outlook, in our annual and quarterly reports, press releases, and other written and oral statements. These "forward-looking statements" are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and our operating plans. They are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could turn out to be significantly different from our expectations. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions; political, regulatory, competitive, technological and trade barrier developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; timely development and market acceptance of new products; adequacy of financing; capacity additions; the ability to enforce patents; completion of backlog during the current fiscal year and the ability to achieve increased sales volume at projected levels and continued profitability.

For more information, contact:

Stephen Bagley

Chief Financial Officer

Sono-Tek Corporation

info@sono-tek.com

SONO-TEK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



February 28,

2019

2018 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,144,123

$ 2,016,464 Marketable securities 2,365,706

4,405,900 Accounts receivable (less allowance of $46,000) 1,397,891

774,778 Inventories, net 1,658,016

1,354,083 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 395,005

139,406 Total current assets 8,960,741

8,690,631







Land 250,000

250,000 Buildings, net 1,731,547

1,807,339 Equipment, furnishings and leasehold improvements, net 802,932

498,401 Intangible assets, net 122,941

136,576 Deferred tax asset 332,017

396,387







TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,200,178

$ 11,779,334







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 585,694

$ 652,863 Accrued expenses 632,706

893,192 Customer deposits 1,149,558

344,098 Current maturities of long term debt 162,816

156,119 Income taxes payable 6,272

84,621







Total current liabilities 2,537,046

2,130,893







Deferred tax liability 370,757

385,384 Long term debt, less current maturities 707,715

870,532







Total Liabilities 3,615,518

3,386,809







Commitments and Contingencies -

-







Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 15,197,563 and 14,986,367 issued and outstanding, respectively 151,976

149,864 Additional paid-in capital 8,929,607

8,901,171 Accumulated deficit (496,923)

(760,115) Accumulated other comprehensive income —

101,605







Total stockholders' equity 8,584,660

8,392,525







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,200,178

$ 11,779,334

SONO-TEK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Fiscal Year Ended

February 28,

2019

2018







Net Sales $ 11,609,599

$ 11,008,444 Cost of Goods Sold 6,361,353

5,711,951 Gross Profit 5,248,246

5,296,493







Operating Expenses





Research and product development 1,324,766

1,280,308 Marketing and selling 2,686,382

2,516,461 General and administrative 1,154,611

1,118,107 Total Operating Expenses 5,165,759

4,914,876







Operating Income 82,487

381,617







Other Income (Expense):





Interest Expense (39,977)

(46,117) Interest and Dividend Income 136,677

91,459 Realized gain on sale of marketable securities 73,699

11,208 Net unrealized loss on marketable securities (100,184)

— Other Income 28,732

21,896 Income before Income Taxes 181,434

460,063







Income Tax Expense 19,847

91,856







Net Income $ 161,587

$ 368,207 Other Comprehensive Income





Net unrealized gain on marketable securities —

59,355







Comprehensive Income $ 161,587

$ 427,562















Basic Earnings Per Share $ .01

$ .02







Diluted Earnings Per Share $ .01

$ .02







Weighted Average Shares – Basic 15,107,778

14,968,450







Weighted Average Shares – Diluted 15,218,913

15,095,123

SONO-TEK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Fiscal Year Ended

February 28,

2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net Income $ 161,587 $ 368,207 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net



cash (used in) provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 332,147 399,526 Stock based compensation expense 30,548 41,728 Inventory reserve 66,000 104,601 Unrealized loss on marketable securities 100,184 — Deferred tax expense 49,743 (33,558) (Increase) Decrease in:



Accounts receivable (623,113) 376,023 Inventories (369,933) (118,000) Prepaid expenses and other assets (255,599) (12,130) (Decrease) Increase in:



Accounts payable and accrued expenses (327,655) 340,739 Customer deposits 805,460 265,196 Income taxes payable (78,349) 70,002 Net Cash (Used In) Provided by Operating Activities (108,980) 1,802,334











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Purchase of equipment, furnishings and leasehold improvements (547,251) (189,245) Sale (purchase) of marketable securities 1,940,010 (2,004,360) Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities 1,392,759 (2,193,605)





CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Proceeds from exercise of options — 210 Repayment of long-term debt (156,120) (149,698) Net Cash (Used In) Financing Activities (156,120) (149,488)











NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,127,659 (540,759)





CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:



Beginning of year 2,016,464 2,557,223 End of year $ 3,144,123 $ 2,016,464











Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure:









Interest Paid $ 39,977 $ 46,117





Income Taxes Paid $ 28,178 $ 59,494

SOURCE Sono-Tek Corporation

