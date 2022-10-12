Sonobuoy Global Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements, Such as the Utilization of Advanced Sensing, Range and Direction Capabilities to Drive Growth

Oct 12, 2022, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sonobuoy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sonobuoy market size reached US$ 440 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 609 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.57% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A sonobuoy refers to a portable sonar system that is used for tracking underwater objects and conducting research. It consists of a radio transmitter and hydrophones for transmitting ultra-high frequency (UHF). The sonobuoys are launched into the ocean by aircraft and ships for marine patrol and anti-submarine warfare applications.
Some of the common types of sonobuoys include passive, active, multi-static, bathythermograph and Differential Acoustic Frequency Analysis and Reading (DIFAR) buoys. They transmit sound waves to the seabed, which gets reflected to the buoy, and assist in detecting the presence of other submarines within the range to prevent potential attacks.
Significant growth in the maritime industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook of the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of sonobuoys to detect the presence of other submarines and monitor underwater seismic waves is also driving the market growth. Sonobuoys also find extensive applications across the oil and gas industry wherein they are used for mapping the composition of the seabed layers to identify salt domes and oil deposits.
This, along with various technological advancements, such as the utilization of advanced sensing, range and direction capabilities, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Active sonobuoys are incorporated with advanced radio transducers, receivers and acoustic sensing systems to enhance operational efficiency. Other factors, including increasing defense expenditure and the growing adoption of unmanned underwater vehicles, are expected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global sonobuoy market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on function, technology, installation, size, range, and application.
Breakup by Function:
- Active
- Passive
- Special Purpose
Breakup by Technology:
- Bathythermo Buoy
- Directional Command Activated
- Data Link Communications
- Directional Frequency Analysis and Recording
- Low Frequency Analysis and Recording
- Others
Breakup by Installation:
- Spring
- Pneumatic
- Free-Fall
- Cartridge
Breakup by Size:
- Size A
- Size B
- Size C
- Others
Breakup by Range:
- Short Range
- Long Range
Breakup by Application:
- Defense
- Commercial
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Sonobuoy Market
6 Market Breakup by Function
7 Market Breakup by Technology
8 Market Breakup by Installation
9 Market Breakup by Size
10 Market Breakup by Range
11 Market Breakup by Application
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16 Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- General Dynamics Mission Systems
- Radixon Group Pty Ltd (Robotron PTY Ltd.)
- Sealandaire Technologies Inc.
- Sparton Corporation
- Tata Advanced Systems
- Thales Group
- Ultra Group.
