Sonobuoy Global Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements, Such as the Utilization of Advanced Sensing, Range and Direction Capabilities to Drive Growth

The global sonobuoy market size reached US$ 440 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 609 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.57% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A sonobuoy refers to a portable sonar system that is used for tracking underwater objects and conducting research. It consists of a radio transmitter and hydrophones for transmitting ultra-high frequency (UHF). The sonobuoys are launched into the ocean by aircraft and ships for marine patrol and anti-submarine warfare applications.

Some of the common types of sonobuoys include passive, active, multi-static, bathythermograph and Differential Acoustic Frequency Analysis and Reading (DIFAR) buoys. They transmit sound waves to the seabed, which gets reflected to the buoy, and assist in detecting the presence of other submarines within the range to prevent potential attacks.



Significant growth in the maritime industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook of the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of sonobuoys to detect the presence of other submarines and monitor underwater seismic waves is also driving the market growth. Sonobuoys also find extensive applications across the oil and gas industry wherein they are used for mapping the composition of the seabed layers to identify salt domes and oil deposits.

This, along with various technological advancements, such as the utilization of advanced sensing, range and direction capabilities, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Active sonobuoys are incorporated with advanced radio transducers, receivers and acoustic sensing systems to enhance operational efficiency. Other factors, including increasing defense expenditure and the growing adoption of unmanned underwater vehicles, are expected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global sonobuoy market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on function, technology, installation, size, range, and application.

Breakup by Function:

Active

Passive

Special Purpose

Breakup by Technology:

Bathythermo Buoy

Directional Command Activated

Data Link Communications

Directional Frequency Analysis and Recording

Low Frequency Analysis and Recording

Others

Breakup by Installation:

Spring

Pneumatic

Free-Fall

Cartridge

Breakup by Size:

Size A

Size B

Size C

Others

Breakup by Range:

Short Range

Long Range

Breakup by Application:

Defense

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

