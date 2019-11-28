Sonos Play, Beam, One Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Best Soundbar & Speaker Deals Reviewed by Retail Fuse
Money saving experts have found the best Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including Sonos One, Beam, Play 1, 5 and other Sonos deals
Nov 28, 2019, 21:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here are the best Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on Sonos playbar, speaker, subwoofer, soundbar & other sound systems by checking out the deals listed below.
Best Sonos deals:
- Save up to $125 on Sonos One, Move, & Play wireless speakers & bundles at Amazon
- Save up to $118 on top-rated Sonos speakers and soundbars at Amazon
- Save up to $140 on Sonos soundbars at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $140 on Sonos Subs & Sonos Amps - at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale (starts 11/28)
- Save on a wide range of Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart
- Save on Sonos One, Move, & Sonos Play:1 & Play:5 speakers - at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale (starts 11/28)
- Save on Sonos surround sound & entertainment sets - at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale (starts 11/28)
- Save up to 20% on Sonos Playbar & Beam soundbars at Amazon
- Save up to $118 on Sonos Connect & Playbase audio receivers & home theater systems at Amazon
- Shop the full range of Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday holiday deals and save up to 20% (starts 11/28)
More audio deals:
- Save up to 66% off on a wide range of Bluetooth wireless, portable, home theater & smart speakers at Walmart
- Save up to 70% off on JBL Charge & Flip Bluetooth speakers, JBL Boomboxes, soundbars & wireless headphones - at the JBL online store
- Save up to 50% on surround sound home theater speaker systems & receivers at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated surround sound receivers and sound systems from Bose, Sony, Sonos, Vizio, LG, Samsung, JBL, Logitech, Marantz & Denon
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Sonos recently unveiled its latest wireless speaker, the Sonos One SL which will replace the Play:1. Unlike the Sonos One, the One SL is microphone-free. The One SL is equipped with two Class-D amplifiers, one tweeter, and one mid subwoofer for excellent sound and acoustic. The Sonos One SL is great on its own, but can be paired with Sonos One or soundbars like Beam and Playbar for a more immersive home theater experience.
In recent years, more shoppers have been moving away from brick-and-mortar stores and towards online purchases. According to CNBC, the total revenue from online sales during Black Friday reached $6.22 billion in 2018, which is 23.6% more than the preceding year.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Retail Fuse
Share this article