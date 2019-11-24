Sonos Speaker & Soundbar Black Friday Deals (2019): Top Early Sonos One, Beam, Move, Play and Playbar Sales Researched by Deal Stripe
Check out our list of the top early Sonos Black Friday 2019 deals and save on Sonos Play 1, 5, Beam, One and Move speakers
Nov 24, 2019, 07:40 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of the best early Sonos Black Friday 2019 deals, including instant savings on Sonos Play 5, 1, Beam, Connect & One speakers and soundbars.
Best Sonos deals:
- Shop the full range of Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday holiday deals - save on Sonos speakers, soundbars, surround sound & amps at the Sonos.com official sale
- Save on Sonos One, Move, & Sonos Play:1 & Play:5 speakers - at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save on Sonos soundbars - check the latest deals on the best-selling Sonos Beam, Playbase & Playbar soundbars at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save on Sonos Sub & Amp sub-woofers & amplifiers - at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save on Sonos surround sound & entertainment sets - bundle together Sonos speakers, subs & soundbars and save big at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $118 on top-rated Sonos speakers and soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling Sonos Beam, One, Play:1, Play:5 & Playbar speakers and soundbars
- Save up to $48 on Sonos One, Move, & Sonos Play:1 & Play:5 wireless speakers at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated Sonos smart speakers
- Save up to 20% on Sonos Playbar & Beam soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on Sonos soundbars and entertainment sets
- Save up to $118 on Sonos Connect & Playbase audio receivers & home theater systems at Amazon - check live prices on top of the line Sonos receivers and home theater systems
- Save on Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart
Best speaker & soundbar deals:
- Save up to $150 on Bose, Sonos, Sony, Beats & JBL speakers, headphones, soundbars & home theater audio at Amazon
- Save up to 60% off on JBL Charge & Flip Bluetooth speakers, JBL Boomboxes, soundbars & wireless headphones - at the JBL online store
- Save up to 50% on Bang & Olufsen, Logitech UE & Klipsch speakers and subwoofers at Amazon - save on best-selling Bluetooth speakers and subwoofers
Black Friday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Sonos soundbar range offers multi-room speaker experience along with other impressive features. Both the Sonos Playbar and Sonos Play 5 have six midrange woofers and three tweeters for high-fidelity sound. The Sonos Beam is still the best for home theater setups with its built-in voice control, advanced beam forming and echo cancellation.
When does Black Friday officially start at Amazon and Walmart? Shoppers should mark November 29 and December 2 on their 2019 calendars as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, respectively.
Amazon shoppers can get a head start on holiday shopping with Amazon's 'Countdown to Black Friday' which is typically launched in early November. During Black Friday Week, Amazon further builds excitement by releasing more deals on an hourly basis. Shoppers can expect deep discounts through to Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Week in early December. Walmart also ushered in the shopping season earlier this year with their Early Holiday Savings. They started dropping deals on a wide array of products from October 25th and will continue running promotions throughout November and December. Black Friday sales at Walmart's retail outlets normally begin on Thanksgiving Day. Online shoppers can get a headstart though, as deals are available on Walmart.com as early as the evening before.
Black Friday specials remain on offer until Cyber Monday at most retailers. In recent years, Amazon has been extending their deals for an additional week, so shoppers can expect the retailer's deals to be available until the following weekend.
